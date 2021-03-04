Anger in Lebanon as currency, prices spiral out of control

  • Protesters burn tires to block a road, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Lebanon has been hit by one crisis after another, with widespread protests against the country’s corrupt political class breaking out in October 2019. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • Protesters burn tires to block a road, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Lebanon has been hit by one crisis after another, with widespread protests against the country’s corrupt political class breaking out in October 2019. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • A protester wears a green mask, as other burn tires to block a road, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Lebanon has been hit by one crisis after another, with widespread protests against the country’s corrupt political class breaking out in October 2019. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • A man rides his scooter through the smoke of burning tires, that were set on fire by protesters to block a road, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Lebanon has been hit by one crisis after another, with widespread protests against the country’s corrupt political class breaking out in October 2019. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • Protesters burn tires to block a road, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Lebanon has been hit by one crisis after another, with widespread protests against the country’s corrupt political class breaking out in October 2019. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
1 / 5

Lebanon Protests

Protesters burn tires to block a road, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Lebanon has been hit by one crisis after another, with widespread protests against the country’s corrupt political class breaking out in October 2019. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
BASSEM MROUE
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Protesters in Lebanon burned tires and closed several major roads on Thursday as the severe economic crisis gripping the country continued to spiral out of control with no progress on the formation of a new Cabinet.

The new wave of protests began on Tuesday after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market, raising fears that the deterioration will only get worse. Prices have skyrocketed in recent months.

In a new low, a fistfight broke out inside a supermarket in Beirut, apparently over the purchase of subsidized powdered milk. Some supermarkets and groceries have started setting restrictions on how much people can purchase amid limited supplies and as panicked residents stock up on food at home.

The Beirut supermarket issued a statement later saying the fistfight broke out when a shopper attacked a branch manager who told him he cannot buy large amounts of subsidized milk and oil without considering the restrictions.

“They are humiliating people with a bag of milk,” shouted one protester at a rally on a main highway north of Beirut. “The ruling class must go.”

While officially the U.S. dollar costs only 1,520 Lebanese pounds, the black market price was around 9,950 pounds on Thursday — a day after briefly hitting a record high of 10,000. Just a few months earlier, dollars could be bought at a rate of about 7,000 pounds for $1.

Lebanon’s economic crisis has thrown more people into poverty as tens of thousands have lost their jobs since anti-government protests first erupted in late 2019. The country's economy contracted 19% in 2020 and is expected to shrink again this year, according to the World Bank.

Scores of protesters closed the main Martyrs Square in central Beirut while others blocked the main highway linking the capital with the north and south. Sporadic gatherings in other areas also closed roads. Lebanese troops moved in and opened them briefly before protesters closed them again.

Lebanon has been hit by one crisis after another, with widespread protests against the country’s corrupt political class starting in October 2019. That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive explosion in Beirut’s port last August that killed hundreds and injured thousands, decimated the facility and disfigured much of the city.

Bickering between Lebanon’s political rivals has left the country in a stalemate for months, only worsening the economic disaster sparked by a debt crisis and sovereign default last year.

The government resigned days after the Beirut blast and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was chosen to form a new Cabinet in October but disagreements between him and President Michel Aoun have delayed the formation of the new Cabinet.

On Thursday, Hariri who is in the United Arab Emirates, blamed his rivals for delays while former Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, a son-in-law of the president, responded by saying that Hariri “is not ready to form a Cabinet.”

The country desperately needs foreign currency, but international donors want major anti-corruption reforms first — lest the funds disappear into a notorious state sector sinkhole that has brought the nation to the brink of bankruptcy.

The crisis has driven nearly half the population of the small country of 6 million into poverty. Over 1 million refugees from Syria live in Lebanon.

Recommended Stories

  • US suspends tariffs on single malt Scotch whisky

    Tariffs on UK cheese and cashmere will also be lifted as the countries try to resolve an old trade row.

  • South Africa crocodiles: Hunt on after mass escape in Western Cape

    An unknown number remain at large after escaping a breeding farm in Western Cape province.

  • Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: How to watch final Pistons game before All-Star break

    The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks meet on Thursday, March 4 at Madison Square Garden (FSD)

  • Protesters block Lebanon roads for third day as economy falters

    Demonstrators blocked main roads in several parts of Lebanon on Thursday in a third day of protests as anger over the country's economic downturn grows. Lebanon's financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, raised warnings of growing hunger and locked people out of their bank deposits. The main road was also blocked in Zouk district to the north of the capital, with tensions sometimes arising between motorists wanting to drive through and demonstrators.

  • Michale Boganim Directs ‘Tel-Aviv/Beirut’ With International Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michale Boganim (“Odessa, Odessa,” “Land of Oblivion”) is directing “Tel-Aviv/Beirut,” a historical drama set against the backdrop of the Israeli–Lebanese conflict in 1982 and 2006. Set in Northern Israel, the film tells the journey of two families on each side of the border whose fate intertwined because of the war raging in Lebanon. “Tel-Aviv/Beirut” sheds […]

  • At least 13 killed after SUV crashes into gravel truck in California

    Officials say that Ford SUV had 27 people inside it when accident happened

  • New attack on Iraqi air base fits profile of Iran-backed militia, U.S. officials say

    Tensions between the United States and Iran simmered on Wednesday after a new rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts U.S. forces, which U.S. officials told Reuters fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia. There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.

  • Canada Goose and Rhude Team Up to Outfit This Year’s NBA All-Star Team

    Step your outerwear game up with some NBA swagger.

  • Brexit win as US suspends tariffs on British exports

    Britain has claimed a “Brexit bonus” after the US agreed to suspend tariffs on UK goods imposed in the fallout from a long-running battle between America and the EU over illegal state aid for aircraft makers. Exports to the US of British goods such as Scotch whisky and clotted cream had been hit with levies of 25pc because of the dispute over subsidies and tax breaks offered to Airbus and Boeing. Products sold to America were affected by the World Trade Organisation-sanctioned tariffs announced two years ago, as former President Donald Trump sought to protect domestic manufacturers such as Boeing. The tariffs were imposed after the WTO ruled that both aerospace companies had received state support that broke international rules - the culmination of a 16-year feud between Airbus and Boeing fought by proxy through their governments. To offset the harm, both the EU and US were allowed to slap tariffs totalling $12bn on a wide range of imports and not those in the aerospace sector alone. The EU announced it was imposing the tariffs in November 2019 having been given the green light by the WTO. But in a surprise move in January, the UK dropped import levies on goods from the US - something ministers said was only possible because Britain had left the EU. The decision was part of a campaign by the UK to secure a trade deal with the US and improve relations with the new administration of President Joe Biden after they deteriorated under Mr Trump. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the four-month suspension of tariffs on goods sold to the US and which starts on March 8 was a result of “our clear show of good faith”. She added that Britain's "bold strategy" had "brought the US back to the negotiating table and allowed us to make proposals for a resolution”. “This is Global Britain in action: securing new opportunities as a newly nimble nation,” Ms Truss said. “This breakthrough shows that we can do more under our values-driven approach to stand up for British industry than was possible as part of the EU. We are sending a powerful signal that the best way forward for us all lies in free and fair trade.”

  • California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas

    California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus and get the state’s economy open more quickly. Two officials in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration shared details Wednesday on condition of anonymity. Many of the neighborhoods are concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.

  • Giants should only consider these defensive 2021 NFL Draft prospects at No. 11

    The Giants need to bolster their offensive firepower and the NFL Draft should help them do that. But what if Dave Gettleman ends up thinking defense with that pick?

  • Italy has blocked a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for Australia as the EU escalates its row with AstraZeneca

    Italy has stopped Astrazeneca from exporting coronavirus vaccines to Australia as Europe struggles to secure supplies.

  • U.S., Europeans scrap plan to censure Iran at UN nuclear watchdog meeting

    France, Germany and the U.K. have backed off a plan to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the UN nuclear watchdog's quarterly meeting in Vienna, European diplomats tell me.Why it matters: The U.S. and the three European signatories of the Iran nuclear deal (known as the E3) are attempting to revive diplomacy with Tehran, while also responding to Iran's continual breaches of the deal. But after the plan to censure Iran emerged, Iran reacted angrily and rejected a proposal for nuclear talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: Over the last 24 hours, the U.S. and the E3 held consultations about what to do about the resolution, which would have criticized Iran for curtailing the access of UN inspectors to several nuclear sites and failing to provide answers to the IAEA about uranium particles found at two undeclared sites.The backstory: Iran had threatened to curtail inspections more drastically before reaching a deal with the IAEA last month to allow inspectors to continue the bulk of their work for another three months. The Iranians threatened to cancel that agreement if the Europeans moved ahead with their resolution.The U.S. favored holding off on the resolution, European diplomats say.Between the lines: With that position, the Biden administration signaled that it wants to keep the window open for diplomacy.What they're saying: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman welcomed the decision, which it said would help prepare the ground for a return of all the parties to full implementation of the 2015 deal, which Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.The U.S. representative to the IAEA said in a statement that “Iran has now been given another opportunity to offer up the necessary cooperation” before the IAEA board meets again in three months.“The United States will calibrate our views on the Board’s next steps according to whether Iran seizes the opportunity now before it to finally and credibly address the IAEA’s concerns," the U.S. diplomat said.The big picture: The Biden administration's stated plan is to return to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance with its nuclear restrictions. But the sides are at odds over how to sequence those steps, and senior U.S. officials continue to caution that any agreement is a long way off.What's next: Two hours after France, Germany and the U.K. announced they were backing off the resolution, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held a press conference and announced that Iran had agreed for the first time to discuss the suspicious uranium particles with the IAEA. Talks between Iran and IAEA will be held early April. The key question is whether Iran will agree to the U.S. proposal for informal talks among the deal's signatories.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

    The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defense officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pentagon. The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

  • Biden news - live: Second Syria strike halted ‘over last-minute intel’, as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

    Live updates from the White House

  • Lauren Boebert criticised for calling Equality Act ‘supremacy of gays’

    Bill to prevent discrimination against LGBT+ people passed House last week

  • AOC warns Biden that sending fewer relief checks than Trump is ‘an own-goal’

    Lawmaker says ‘Conservative Dems have fought so the Biden admin sends fewer [and] less generous relief checks than the Trump admin did’

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Bond scares drive muted Wall Street open, investors look to Powell

    Worries about lofty U.S. bond yields hit global shares on Thursday and Wall Street's open was tepid as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would address concerns about a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs. "Investors want to know whether the spike above 1.5% was just a short-term blip, or is that the beginning of new trend higher," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York. Investors are looking to Powell's upcoming remarks "to find out if there will be any adjustment in his tone to indicate that 'well, maybe we are paying closer attention to the interest rates and inflation," Stovall said.

  • Trump accused of ‘political interference’ in case of Huawei executive held in Canada

    Lawyers for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou say extradition case should be dismissed after ex-president’s comments