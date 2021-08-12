Anger in Lebanon over central bank ending of fuel subsidies

A Lebanese barber shaves the beard of a customer at the door of his shop during a power outage in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Lebanon, which is mired in multiple crises including a devastating economic crisis, has faced months of severe fuel shortages that have prompted long lines at gas stations and plunged the small country, dependent on private generators for power, into long hours of darkness. Sign on door says, "Forbidden to enter without mask." (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASSEM MROUE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister on Thursday called a decision by the central bank to end subsidies to fuel products “illegal,” and called for an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the move.

The Wednesday night announcement by the central bank is likely to send prices soaring in a country already in the throes of an unprecedented economic crisis.

The move had been anticipated for months as the bank's reserves dry up, but on Thursday politicians distanced themselves and blamed central bank governor Riad Salameh.

Outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab, whose government has rarely held meetings since its resignation a year ago, called for an emergency meeting later on Thursday. He called on the finance minister to inform Salameh that his decision is “illegal.”

The central bank later issued another statement on Thursday, standing by its decision. It said that subsidies over the past weeks have only helped businessmen, not people in need. Despite subsidies worth $800 million in July alone, fuel products remained scarce in the market, it added.

The shortages are blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government’s inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel.

Most petrol stations were closed on Thursday as it was not clear how much the price of gasoline and diesel will rise, with some experts saying it will increase five fold. Several major roads were closed by angry protesters opposed to the decision.

In June, parliament approved a ration card system that would give some 500,000 poor families an amount of money in U.S. dollars for a period of one year. It is not yet clear how the estimated $556 million project, which aims to replace the subsidy system, will be financed.

Diab’s office said work on the mechanism of the ration card is almost done and it will be implemented soon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shell pays $111m over 1970s oil spill in Nigeria

    The payment marks the end of a long-running legal battle over a spill during the 1967-70 Biafran War.

  • Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US

    Volunteers and county employees set up cots and stacked hundreds of bottles of water in an air-conditioned cooling center in a vacant building in Portland, Oregon, one of many such places being set up as the Northwest sees another stretch of sizzling temperatures. The weather service said heat advisories and warnings would be in effect from the Midwest to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through at least Friday. In Portland, tempertures neared 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Wednesday and the mercury could soar past the century mark Thursday and Friday.

  • China Faces Contrarian Calls for a Surprise Interest Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is facing mounting calls to cut interest rates as fresh coronavirus outbreaks threaten to upend the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.Economists affiliated with the government see scope for lower interest rates, arguing that Beijing’s success in curbing debt growth means the central bank can ease policy without fueling financial risks. Their views contrast with global investment banks, who mostly see the People’s Bank of China keeping policy inter

  • Israel launches new campaign against crime in Arab towns

    Israel said Wednesday it arrested more than 40 criminal suspects in a wave of police raids across the country marking the launch of a new plan to combat crime in Arab communities. Israel's Arab minority has called for improved law enforcement as it has grappled with a wave of violent crime in recent years. Improving law enforcement was a key demand of the United Arab List, which became the first Arab party to sit in a ruling coalition when the new government was sworn in in June.

  • London police chief says Prince Andrew case is under review

    London's top police official said Thursday that the city's police department is reviewing its files but no opening an investigation of Britain's Prince Andrew, who faces sexual assault allegations in a U.S. lawsuit. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, sued Andrew, 61, in a U.S. federal court this week.

  • The Latest: Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

    Daily COVID-19 deaths in Russia have hit a new record following a sharp surge of coronavirus infections last month. Russian authorities reported 808 deaths on Thursday, the country's highest daily toll of the pandemic. Russia faced a surge of infections last month that officials have blamed on the spread of the delta variant.

  • Lebanon's central bank ends subsidies for fuel imports

    Lebanon’s central bank said Wednesday it will provide a line of credit for fuel importers at market price, ending subsidies on the scarce resource. The move is likely to send prices soaring in a country already in the throes of an economic crisis. The decision comes amid an unfolding energy crisis that has plunged the country into hours of darkness, threatened hospitals and businesses with shutdown and sparked deadly violence among consumers and motorists looking for fuel.

  • Census data kicks off effort to reshape US House districts

    Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide — potentially helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade. The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census.

  • Ethiopia using rape as a strategy in Tigray war - Amnesty

    Sexual violations during the conflict in Tigray amount to war crimes, the rights group says.

  • Tui boss: UK falling behind European travel recovery

    UK bookings lag the rest of Europe amid shifting Covid travel restrictions, the travel giant says.

  • Inside the US Marshal manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle

    An unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman who in 1998 committed one of the nation’s most outlandish bank frauds before making a brazen escape is now the subject of an intensifying global manhunt by the U.S. Marshals. John Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $350 million and was scheduled to start serving a 17-year prison sentence when he vanished. The U.S. Marshals have labeled Ruffo one of their 15 most wanted fugitives and have provided ABC News unprecedented access to their manhunt for the second season of the podcast "Have You Seen This Man," launching today.

  • Trump sends out cryptic three-word message in PAC email

    Former President Donald Trump sent recipients of his email list a cryptic three-word message Wednesday without context, raising questions about its meaning.

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • Jen Psaki said Trump suggested people 'inject versions of poison into their veins' as a COVID-19 cure in a cutting response to a Fox News question

    Psaki was responding to Fox News' Peter Doocy, who suggested Biden was responsible for vaccine hesitancy.

  • Scotland could pursue a money-laundering investigation into Trump's golf courses, a judge ruled after lawyers cited the Trump Organization criminal cases in New York

    Lawmakers and campaigners have been pushing for an investigation into Trump's all-cash purchases of two Scottish golf courses.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

    The QAnon-backing lawmaker's attempt to own the libs backfired, with people pointing to problematic Republican politicians -- and Boebert's own husband.

  • MyPillow Guy’s ‘Cyber Expert’ Admits They Have No Proof of Election Hack

    Stephen Maturen/GettyWell, it looks like the “con is winding down.”Trump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell had offered $5 million to anyone who showed up to his three-day “cyber symposium” and could disprove his claims that China hacked the 2020 presidential election via voting machines.That offer is no longer on the table as of Wednesday evening, according to Josh Merritt, the MyPillow CEO’s lead cyber expert.In an interview with The Washington Times on Wednesday, Merritt acknowledged that

  • New York’s New Guv Is Staring at a Massive Conflict of Interest

    Andrew Burton/GettyBetween the brutality of the early COVID-19 pandemic and the unceremonious downfall of its accused sex pest governor, New York State has endured a run of bad luck lately. But thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impending departure and the rise of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, for one Buffalo-based casino company, everything soon could be coming up aces.Hochul, Cuomo’s soon-to-be successor in the governor’s mansion, is married to former federal prosecutor William Hochul—now general counsel

  • Democrats' pick for the top staffer on the January 6 Capitol attack investigation sends an ugly message to potential witnesses

    Is the signal the committee wants to send that once a whistleblower conflicts with its political agenda, the whistleblower gets sacrificed?

  • Here are the 19 GOP senators who defied Trump by voting for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    Ahead of the vote, Trump repeatedly bashed the bill, pressured Republicans not to support it, and threatened to primary the lawmakers who did.