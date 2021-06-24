Anger management ordered for man who spit on college student

Jun. 23—SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott man who was recorded intentionally coughing and spitting on a Black Lives Matter demonstrator in Swampscott last December will spend two years on supervised probation and must complete an anger management course, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Scott Marberblatt, 60, of 38 Winshaw Road, pleaded guilty to assault and battery during a hearing in Lynn District Court.

Judge William Martin — after twice raising the possibility of sentencing Marberblatt to jail time when he heard the facts — said he would go along with the prosecution's request for two years of supervised probation, with anger management and 20 hours of community service among the conditions.

The victim, a 20-year-old college student named Marcus Johnson, was attending the demonstration with his mother on Dec. 26.

He told Martin that the incident was "humiliating" and he believes, motivated by racism.

Johnson told Martin that he heard a heated discussion between other counterprotesters, including his mother, and a maskless man in a Trump hat who kept insisting "all lives matter."

"If all lives truly mattered to him, he wouldn't have spit on me during a deadly pandemic," said Johnson.

As Johnson approached and began recording the incident, Marberblatt turned his attention to him. Johnson, whose mother is white, was the only person of color in the immediate area.

Video taken by Johnson shows Marberblatt repeatedly coughing and spitting, as white globules of spittle collect around his lips and tongue.

"He intentionally decided to cough on me and deliberately spit on me multiple times without a mask," Johnson told the judge. "The situation was very humiliating for me as a man of color."

Marberblatt repeatedly said "all lives matter," and told Johnson he was coughing because "I see something in my face that makes me cough."

Johnson called the incident "extremely degrading and embarrassing."

"I feel his actions were racially motivated and also intentional during COVID," Johnson told the judge. "Even with two masks, I could feel the spit flying into my face."

The aftermath was also stressful, as he fielded calls from news media around the country — and spent two weeks of his one-month college break in quarantine, waiting for COVID-19 test results. "It was very anxiety-provoking," Johnson told the judge.

He urged the judge to require both anger management classes and a racial sensitivity course.

"How old are you?" Martin asked the college student at the conclusion of his victim-impact statement. When Johnson told him he was 20, the judge commented, "This is very well-written. It takes a lot of courage to come up here, doesn't it?"

Prosecutor Caitlin Shugrue, who was asking for a guilty finding and the probation, called the incident "one of the most dehumanizing situations that an individual can go through."

"To deliberately cough and spit on someone's face is not only demoralizing and dehumanizing," said Shugrue, "but in addition to that, this is during a pandemic."

"It's not appropriate to spit on someone because you disagree with their beliefs," said the prosecutor.

She also said that the reason she's not requesting racial sensitivity training is because the probation department could not find a program.

Stephen Neyman, who represented Marberblatt, tried to persuade Martin to continue the case without a finding for six months, a disposition that would have resulted in dismissal of the charge after that time.

He said his client, who has been retired for four years due to poor health, was simply taking his daily walk along the beach, something he has done daily, as a result of multiple health issues including COPD and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

He said his client suffered a health crisis in 2017 and has lost 250 pounds, something he maintains with those walks.

Neyman acknowledged, however, that his client does wear a Trump hat while on his walks, though he insisted he was not participating in the rally that day.

"My client is not for one second trying to excuse his behavior," said Neyman. He then said his client "was accosted by a large group," which made him angry, "and he responded inappropriately."

The judge then again brought up the possibility of jail time, asking the prosecutor if the victim was aware that she was not asking for a committed sentence.

Told that he was, Martin turned back to the defense. "I am agreeing 100 percent with the Commonwealth and your recommendation is rejected."

After a moment, Marberblatt and Neyman accepted the probation sentence.

In addition to anger management and 20 hours of community service, Marberblatt must stay away from Johnson and his family.

If he fails to obey those conditions he could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail, the judge warned.

The case is one of several involving clashes between Trump supporters, who have been conducting weekly protests in the area of Gov. Charlie Baker's home, and counter-demonstrators expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

