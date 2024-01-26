Anger management therapist shoots man and hides body in trunk, Florida police say

An anger management therapist shot a man and stuffed his body in the trunk during an “ongoing dispute,” Florida police said.

Travis McBride, 46, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, Volusia County jail records show. His attorney information is not listed.

McBride became the subject of a homicide investigation when police received a call about a “suspicious incident” at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 18, the DeLand Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators found 51-year-old Clinton Dorsey in the trunk of McBride’s car, police said. They added the two men knew each other and there was no threat to the community.

Police said McBride shot Dorsey.

McBride is a licensed mental health counselor, and he established Starting Point Mental Health LLC in 2009, according to the practice’s website.

He specializes in areas including post-traumatic stress disorder, anger management, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, sleep problems and depression.

McClatchy News reached out to Starting Point Mental Health on Jan. 26 but didn’t immediately hear back.

McBride was booked in the Volusia County jail, where he is being held without bond, records show.

DeLand is in central Florida, about 40 miles north of Orlando.

Physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting at least one client, Nevada cops say

21-year-old found dead in car trunk after breaking up with boyfriend, Texas cops say

Doctor paid thousands on dark web to kill girlfriend, feds say. He’s going to prison

Tow truck worker finds body in trunk of car, NC cops say. Now, man charged with murder