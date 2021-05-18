Anger as DA clears officers in Andrew Brown shooting and refuses to release full video: ‘This is done’

Josh Marcus
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;ELIZABETH CITY, NC - MAY 11: Protestors march in the street after a news conference addressing police video footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on May 11, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Brown was shot and killed by officers from the Pasquotank County Sheriff&#39;s Office on April 21. &lt;/p&gt; ((Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images))

ELIZABETH CITY, NC - MAY 11: Protestors march in the street after a news conference addressing police video footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on May 11, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Brown was shot and killed by officers from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office on April 21.

((Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images))

Community members and civil rights activists were furious after North Carolina officials on Tuesday announced they wouldn’t seek criminal charges against a group of police officers who shot and killed Andrew Brown, an unarmed Black man, last month as he sat in his car in his driveway.“Andrew Brown was not using his vehicle as a weapon,” his attorney Bakari Sellers said on Twitter on Tuesday. “The ‘contact’ was minimal at best and initiated by officers. He was beyond law enforcement when multiple shots were fired, including [a] kill shot to the back of head. Four officers didn’t shoot, didn’t feel life was in danger.”On Tuesday, officials in Pasquotank County announced they wouldn’t seek charges and called the shooting “justified.”

“Mr Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified,” district attorney Andrew Womble said during a press conference.A group of heavily armed Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Mr Brown outside his house on 21 April, in Elizabeth City as they attempted to serve him with an arrest and search warrant.Observers following the case reacted with outrage and despair.“Just sitting here at home watching American police descend into a residential neighborhood, armed up like a military unit like it’s a war zone and blow a man away in his car ... to affect a ... drugs arrest,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “And the D.A. is saying this is all fine. I feel sick.”

Protests in Elizabeth City continued for days after the shooting, calling for criminal charges and a full public release of police video of the fatal incident. Mr Brown’s family compared the killing to a “modern-day lynch mob.”Law enforcement and Mr Brown’s attorneys have offered different versions of events about how the killing took place, and authorities have not released a full version of police body camera footage of the incident to the public.Mr Brown’s family alleges, after watching 20 minutes of police body camera footage in private, that Mr Brown sat in his car with his hands visible.They say he only began to drive away, taking care not to drive towards officers, after deputies fired the first shot.“At all times you could see that he was not a threat,” lawyer Chance Lynch said at a press conference following the viewing. “At all times what we saw were police officers standing on the pavement, unloading their weapons. There were so many shots that we found difficulty in counting the number of shots this vehicle received,” he added.On Tuesday, meanwhile, Mr Womble, the district attorney, said Mr Brown drove towards the group of officers surrounding the car, some of whom were armed with assault rifles, prompting them to start shooting. A selection of body camera footage played on Tuesday by officials shows a truck full of deputies arrive at Mr Brown’s house, surround his car, and begin shooting in a span of about 15 seconds, though it’s hard to discern the exact timeline of what happened when, and why. The first shot fired at Mr Brown occurred while his car was in reverse and at least several feet away from the police.

A judge has declined to release the full body camera footage, citing ongoing investigations into the killing. State police and FBI are probing the shooting, even though local officials have declined to press charges.

Read More

Andrew Lloyd Webber says Covid vaccine refusers are as bad as drink-drivers

Andrew Brown’s family says new body camera footage shows he ‘posed no threat’ to police

Andrew Brown’s family can see only part of body camera footage, judge rules

Recommended Stories

  • Angst and apprehension for some women as U.S. Supreme Court revisits abortion

    Jessy Rosales did not realize she was pregnant for weeks. When she found out, Rosales - a 20-year-old college student at the time - hid it from her family, whose judgment she feared, and struggled to find an abortion clinic that would accept her student health insurance. Rosales managed to end her pregnancy at around 16 weeks.

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • JPMorgan names two women to head consumer unit

    JPMorgan Chase announced on Tuesday that it has named Consumer Lending CEO Marianne Lake and CFO Jennifer Piepszak as co-heads of the bank's consumer unit.Why it matters: The women had been named by the bank as front-runners to succeed JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who is now 65 years old, and placing them as finance chiefs cements their status as the most likely candidates to get the role. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Among the six biggest U.S. banks, only Citigroup Inc. has ever named a woman CEO," Bloomberg writes. They will report to Gordon Smith, Co-President and COO, until he retires at the end of the year.The big picture: Dimon has for years avoided answering the question of when he will retire, per CNBC. But his retirement has now become an important subject for the bank's board, particularly after Dimon last year had to recover from an emergency heart surgery that led to Smith and Co-president Daniel Pinto to briefly run the bank, the Wall Street Journal reports.Smith, who is 62, was considered too old to become Dimon's successor.What they're saying: "We are fortunate to have two such superb executives in Marianne and Jenn – they both are examples of our extremely talented and deep management bench," Dimon said in a statement."Both have proven track records of working successfully across the firm and both are well known and respected within the financial industry for their exceptional character and capabilities," he added.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • John Kerry ridiculed for saying 50% of carbon reductions will come from future technologies

    Kerry suggested that this could mean Americans would not have to change their lifestyles to achieve 'net zero' emissions.

  • Republican who compared Capitol rioters to ‘tourists’, screamed in terror during attack, new photos reveal

    In another picture from 6 January riot, Andrew Clyde is ‘the person screaming at the far left of this photo’

  • Laura Bush Was 'Very Surprised' When George W. Bush Started Painting

    He made his mark in history as the 43rd president of the United States, and now he's making strides in the art world. George W. Bush recently released the book "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants," which features his paintings of U.S. immigrants. Laura Bush confesses that she was "very surprised" by her husband's artistic pivot but admits that he's really good at his new craft. Tune in for more with former First Lady Laura Bush.

  • Defendant kills himself in courtroom after guilty verdict

    FBI confirms that it has opened investigation into shocking incident

  • Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of Black man

    A North Carolina prosecutor says he's ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff's deputies. In a written statement, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced a news conference for Tuesday morning to talk about what the State Bureau of Investigation found in its probe of the death of Andrew Brown Jr. The statement didn’t elaborate, and Womble didn’t respond to an email asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

  • Trump news – live: Republicans defend Capitol rioters, as Arab Americans protest at Biden visit

    Latest developments as they happen

  • No NC deputies charged in ‘justified’ shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr., DA says

    Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies who came to his house to serve warrants, prompting outcry and peaceful protests in the small North Carolina town over several days.

  • Rudy Giuliani's attorneys say prosecutors are treating their client like 'a terrorist'

    Rudy Giuliani is arguably a lot of things, but he isn't the "head of a drug cartel" or "a terrorist," his lawyers say, and shouldn't be treated as such. In a redacted letter made public on Monday, Giuliani's attorneys asked a Manhattan federal judge to unseal the affidavits in support of a November 2019 search warrant that prosecutors used to secretly obtain files from Giuliani's Apple iCloud account. At the time, Giuliani was serving as the personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, and his attorneys say the iCloud files collected likely included "material relating to the impending impeachment, the welfare of the country, and to national security." The judge is deciding whether a "special master" should be appointed to Giuliani's case to protect attorney-client privilege. Giuliani's attorneys have asserted that the unsealed affidavits will help prove their argument that "this unilateral, secret review was illegal," The Associated Press reports. Giuliani's legal team described him in the letter as a "distinguished lawyer," and accused prosecutors of treating him "as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani and his most well-known client — the former president of the United States." Federal prosecutors are looking closely at Giuliani's ties to Ukraine and whether he violated federal laws regarding lobbying for foreign countries, AP reports. Before the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani went to Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and has said the work he conducted in the country was on behalf of Trump. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterBiden reportedly likes a 'low-key' White House

  • Arab Americans in Michigan protest Biden’s visit over US support for Israel

    President Joe Biden visited a Ford electric vehicle facility in Dearborn, Michigan following a week of protests in the city against US support for Israel’s military strikes in Jerusalem and Gaza. Dearborn is 47 per cent Arab American with one of the largest Muslim populations in the US. On Tuesday, as the president toured the facility to promote his infrastructure agenda, Arab American groups held three protests across the city to demonstrate against Israel’s actions in Gaza and the forced removal of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem.

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Leaked US Navy clip appears to show UFO disappearing into water off California

    Navy personnel can be heard saying the UFO ‘splashed’ into the ocean in clip which has been confirmed by Pentagon

  • Joe Biden resumes tradition ignored by Trump, releases tax returns showing $600,000 income

    Couple reported donating 5 per cent of earnings to charitable causes

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Internet reacts to Andrew Giuliani launching run for New York governor

    ‘I swear I can hear people from New York laughing as they hear Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor’

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Long-time Democratic allies meet in person for first time since start of Biden presidency