Angered about missing package, man jumps on Bellingham Post Office counter

Angered when he couldn’t get package at the downtown Bellingham U.S. Post Office, a man reportedly jumped on the counter and pulled a knife, before running through the back office and warehouse area. Bellingham Police were able to deescalate and disarm the man without any reported serious injuries using Tasers.

David Matthew Sceniak, 26, was booked Aug. 3 into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of drawing a weapon, fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary and obstructing a police officer. Jail records show Sceniak is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Officers were called at 11:24 a.m. Aug. 3 to the U.S. Post Office at 315 Prospect St. after a man, later identified as Sceniak, became angry with customer service staff that they would not get him a package, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents released Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The customer service supervisor attempted to resolve the situation, but was unsuccessful, documents state, and Sceniak grabbed the supervisor’s arm and squeezed it hard enough to leave marks. Sceniak then reportedly got on the customer service counter and refused to get down.

Officers arrived and told Sceniak to get off the counter, according to documents, but Sceniak instead pulled a knife, threatened those in the lobby and refused to cooperate.

As police continued to try to get Sceniak to come down and drop the knife, documents state he jumped behind the counter and ran into an employee-only area of the office, making his way into a back office and the warehouse area.

Officers followed and used a number of different less lethal methods in an attempt to deescalate the situation, according to documents, before a Taser brought Sceniak to the floor, he dropped the knife and he was arrested.