Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock rallies 23% this past week

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 81% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$11m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Anghami

Given that Anghami didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Anghami grew its revenue by 25% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 81% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on Anghami's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Anghami shareholders are down 81% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 6.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 4.5% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Anghami better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Anghami is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

Story continues

But note: Anghami may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here