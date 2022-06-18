Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 10% this week, taking three-year losses to 71%

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 71%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 69% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 19% in the same timeframe.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Angi isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Angi saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Angi shareholders are down 69% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 20%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 20% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Angi that you should be aware of before investing here.

