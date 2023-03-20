Angie Avers Shares Why She Left Corporate World to Buy & Grow Minuteman Press Franchise in Phoenix, AZ

PHOENIX --News Direct-- Minuteman Press International Inc

Angie Avers has owned her Minuteman Press franchise in Phoenix, Arizona since July of 2021. In this interview, Angie shares how she no longer felt valued as an employee working for others, why she felt comfortable taking the leap into business ownership with Minuteman Press, and how she has successfully grown her business. Angie’s Minuteman Press center is located at 2432 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 1023, Phoenix, AZ 85029.

Pictured L-R: Jennifer Nelson, Production Specialist / Customer Service; Laura Rogers, Graphic Designer / Customer Service; and Angie Avers, Owner, Minuteman Press, Phoenix, AZ.

What does it mean to you to be a business owner? Why did you choose Minuteman Press?

Angie Avers: “I left the corporate environment after nearly 30 years because I was tired of working for someone else and not feeling valued as an employee. I also struggled with finding a new job for over 2 years as well. One day on LinkedIn, the Minuteman Press opportunity presented itself and I inquired about it. I thought to myself, I have nothing to lose at this point so why not?

I was later contacted by Brady Rockwell from the Minuteman Press Int’l team and it all started to become real. I started to panic and almost walked away from this opportunity, but after looking at what Minuteman Press International has accomplished and what they were about, I was sold! I knew they wouldn’t judge me for my age or my background and the key part of it all was ‘we’ll train you.’ My background is in marketing and communications, and why wouldn’t I want to help other business owners build their business with print and promotional products? I thought “this is a no brainer!”

What has the support from Minuteman Press International been like for you?

Angie Avers: “Minuteman support has been great. Whenever I have a problem with FLEX the team always helps me and if I have other issues, I’m always directed to the correct person. There is so much information in FLEX that I still would like to learn even more. Jack Panzer, my local RVP in Arizona, and Sky Hittle, our Field Rep, are always there to help and be there for when I need help or they direct me to where I need to be.”

What do you think sets you apart from the competition?

Angie Avers: “I describe my business as a ‘full-service print and marketing design company exclusively ran by women.’ We have a plethora of resources at our fingertips and if we can’t do it in-house, we always have resources to help. I believe what sets us apart is our strong work ethic, our honesty with our customers, and our customer service.”

What are your high-demand products and key growth areas?

Angie Avers: “It’s really hard to say what our high-demand products are. Our core is still paper products, but we are growing other areas. One area we have grown substantially is our design services. New business owners come into our shop all the time. We discuss what their initial needs are and we start with their logo and colors. From there, we build upon what their other needs are and help them brand other products they may need for their business. One customer comes to mind, where we started from scratch with their logo, then brochures and flyers, labels, and now trade show equipment and promotional products. It’s been super fun helping them build their brand and grow their business.”

What are some of the key ways you’ve grown your business?

Angie Avers: “One of the biggest ways I grew my business was through an acquisition and it doubled my business last year. I also network with BNI and other organizations when I have a chance. I have started doing more email marketing now that my learning curve has minimized some. Our foot traffic into the shop has also grown. When I took over the business, we put up all new window graphics and added two 14-ft. flags in front of the shop which is located on a main road. We have customers tell us all the time they saw our flags outside.”

Why do you think printing remains so vital to businesses today?

Angie Avers: “Print is vital because without it, everything would just be shapes and images. A world cannot go without print. We wouldn’t even know how to read if we didn’t have print. So, it is vital for sure.”

What are the biggest personal and professional rewards of owning your business?

Angie Avers: “Personally, I like answering to myself and making myself accountable for what is happening in my business. I thrive on giving my all to our customers and having a team that gets the job done without me chasing after them all the time. My goal is to be a million-dollar shop before I retire and professionally speaking, I just love helping businesses in my community come alive and building those relationships to sell other products.”

What advice would you give to other business owners right now?

Angie Avers: “Do your research, put together your pros and cons on being a business owner, and while it’s scary to take the plunge, you’ll never know unless you try. Change is hard for a lot of people, but you don’t grow staying in the same place where you are unhappy. Challenge yourself to be the best you. I did and it was the best decision I ever made. I love what I’m doing, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Angie Avers’ Minuteman Press franchise is located at 2432 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 1023, Phoenix, AZ 85029. For more information, call or visit their website: https://minuteman.com/us/locations/az/phoenix20/

