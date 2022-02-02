Angie Harmon dishes on ‘learning process’ of dealing with rejection in Hollywood: ‘It is humbling’

Angie Harmon is reflecting on the new direction her career has taken since she ended her reign as Jane Clementine Rizzoli on "Rizzoli & Isles."

The 49-year-old spoke to reporters on Wednesday about her latest role in the Lifetime original film, "Buried in Barstow," in which Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother who is "determined to shield her daughter from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can't protect themselves."

"Plucked off the streets of Las Vegas at 15, Hazel was trained as a hitwoman until a surprising pregnancy drives her to leave it all behind," the show’s synopsis explains. "Living as a single mother running a diner in Barstow with her teenage daughter, Hazel’s past eventually catches up with her and she’s pulled back in for one more hit."

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Harmon, who also pulls double duty as an executive producer on the made-for-TV film, spoke to the difficulties of getting the project off the ground and explained the "learning process" she experienced even with her sustained longevity in show business.

"There's a lot of crying and heavy drinking, more crying. There's a lot of rejection, more crying, heavy drinking," Harmon quipped to journalists during the CTAM virtual winter press tour panel. "You know, it's fun. It's great. It's just one of those things where it's like, you really start to, in all seriousness, see how long it takes to get a project made, especially one that you believe in."

The actress pressed that she had to learn not to take rejection personally, especially when it comes to pitching a project she believes so strongly in — the idea that others may not see your vision the same is a hurdle she struggled to jump over.

Harmon opened up to reporters about the difficulty of dealing with rejection in Hollywood. Photo by Paul Archuleta/WireImage

"There are just so many different facets that go into getting a project done. And this is a real learning experience. And to be very honest, I'm comfortable with the word, no. I'm just not really used to hearing it," she explained. "Because I'm like, 'You don't mean no. You mean yes. Great, fine, and now we all work together.’ But there was a lot of, 'It's not really for us.' What are you talking about? It's amazing and genius and these actors are incredible. What do you mean it's not really for you?"

She is starring in and producing the Lifetime original film, ‘Buried in Barstow.’ Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"So, yeah — it was a very sort of humbling experience, especially when you take it to people that you admire in the business and people that you love and adore in the business and people that have sort of shepherded you through different aspects of your career," Harmon added. "And then they say no, and you have to learn just sort of not take it personally. And I believe in it, and I'm amazingly tenacious. I believed in this from the moment that I read it. And so I was just like it has to be made. It has to be done."

"Buried in Barstow" is set to premiere this Summer on Lifetime.