Angie's List Partners with Thimble to offer Flexible Insurance Options for Small Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie's List, an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc., (NASDAQ: ANGI) and Thimble have partnered to make liability insurance for Angie's List pros simple, helping businesses succeed on their own terms. Angie's List has integrated the Thimble API to offer the insurtech startup's groundbreaking insurance policies directly via the Angie's List platform to Angie's List pros, making coverage accessible with a single touch.

Thimble business insurance policies can be purchased on-demand in less than a minute, in rolling monthly increments, by-the-month, by-the-day, or for as little as one hour. These A-Rated policies are designed specifically for businesses grappling with uncertainty. The value of these policies has been heightened during COVID-19 lockdowns and in the economic recovery, with customers across the professional services spectrum opting to "cut the cord" in favor of Thimble's month-to-month plans. Service providers can add workers, extend coverage, pause or cancel policies directly via the Thimble mobile app.

For Angie's List, the Thimble integration will help its wide variety of home services businesses, ranging from electricians and contractors to painters and cleaners, access, buy and carry insurance in a simpler and more flexible way as they enter a critical phase of economic recovery.

"As homeowners across the U.S. continue to focus on the home and take on home projects, letting home service professionals back into their homes, trust in who they hire is absolutely vital," said Jeremy Stewart, President of Angie's List. "We always recommend that consumers verify that any pro they hire has active general liability insurance. We're partnering with Thimble so that businesses who use Angie's List have access to insurance that fits their needs, immediately, so they can complete more jobs and grow their business."

Thimble is experiencing a period of incredible demand from small businesses, particularly in states that have reopened early. Notably, Thimble policies have grown by as much as 380% since March in states like North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.

"We built Thimble to allow startup businesses to access insurance in times of great uncertainty. Lately, we've been servicing bigger businesses who want to keep their insurance but don't want to commit more than a month at a time. Insurance is no longer a luxury, it's a must-have for businesses that want to succeed on their own terms. Angie's List is the perfect partner for us as we develop our ambition to be the leading business insurance service in America," said Jay Bregman, CEO and co-founder of Thimble.

About Angie's List

For over two decades, Angie's List® has provided trusted reviews and information to help millions of consumers make smart hiring decisions. Angie's List offers more than 10 million verified reviews in over 700 service categories, providing its members a credible resource for researching and comparing local service providers. Angie's List is based in Indianapolis, Ind. and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).

About Thimble

Thimble's mission is to make insurance simple, to help businesses succeed on their own terms. Its flexible insurance policies are designed with small businesses in mind, who face great uncertainty in normal times, and are now on the road to economic recovery. Available by-the-month or for as little as one hour, Thimble coverage takes less than one minute to obtain and can be scaled up, adjusted or paused at any time. Thimble has sold over 100,000 policies representing over $125B in coverage since launching in 2016.

Founded by Jay Bregman and Eugene Hertz, Thimble is based in New York City and has raised over $29 million in funding from IAC and other top firms. All Commercial General Liability policies are underwritten by Markel Insurance Company. For more information, download the Thimble app for iOS or Android , or visit thimble.com .

