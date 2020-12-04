Angiocrine Bioscience Announces Oral Presentation of AB-205 Data during the 62nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiocrine Bioscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that they have been selected by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) for an oral presentation on the preliminary results of a Phase 1b/2 study of AB-205 to prevent or reduce severe organ toxicities associated with high-dose therapy followed by autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation used with curative intent in patients with aggressive systemic lymphoma.

Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.)
Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.)

"Our investigators and Angiocrine are honored to be selected by ASH to present at its annual meeting this December," commented Paul Finnegan, MD, Angiocrine CEO. "We look forward to Dr. Michael Scordo's presentation of AB-205's efficacy and safety results from our Phase 1b/2 study as well as preparing for the upcoming Phase 3 registration study for this indication."

Session Name: 723. Clinical Allogeneic and Autologous Transplantation: Late Complications and Approaches to Disease Recurrence I
Session Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
Session Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM ET
Presentation Time: 7:45 AM ET

About Severe Regimen-Related Toxicities
High-dose therapy and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation is considered a standard-of-care method to cure aggressive systemic lymphoma. High dose therapy effectively eradicates cancer cells but also damages healthy tissue, which can lead to severe toxicities. Most affected is the lining of the oral-gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The oral GI tract renews its mucosal lining every 3 to 7 days. Because of the collateral damage from high dose chemotherapy, the oral GI tract loses its ability to renew its lining, leading to inflammation (mucositis) and breakdown, causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea that are refractory to available medications and require prolonged hospitalization. Severe oral GI toxicities can occur as frequently as 50% and cause profound misery to patients. The rates and severity increase with age and, thus, many older patients are turned away from the curative high dose therapy due to the risks of severe toxicities.

About AB-205
AB-205 represents a new and unique approach to repairing damaged tissue through advanced cell-and-gene therapy. AB-205 consists of allogeneic (off-the shelf) 'universal' E-CEL® (human engineered cord endothelial) cells. Intravenous AB-205 is given after chemotherapy/radiation (high-dose therapy) conditioning and on the same day as autologous transplant. AB-205's immediate action repairs damaged tissue and thereby prevents (reduces) the extent of breakdown of tissues, which is the root cause of severe toxicities experienced by patients. Reducing or preventing severe toxicities means better quality of life and shorter stay in the hospital—i.e., savings to the healthcare system. AB-205 was recently granted both the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Angiocrine is actively planning to advance AB-205 into a multi-center single registration Phase 3 trial based on the results of the Phase 1b/2 study.

About Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.
Angiocrine Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a radically new way to biologically repair damaged and diseased tissues and organs. Based on its novel and proprietary E-CEL® platform, Angiocrine is developing multiple E-CEL therapies designed to repair damaged tissue from age-related degenerative disease of the musculoskeletal system; immune diseases that attack vessels, and ischemic diseases involving soft tissue, central nervous system and the heart.

For additional information, please contact:

Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.
John R. Jaskowiak
(877) 784-8496
IR@angiocrinebio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angiocrine-bioscience-announces-oral-presentation-of-ab-205-data-during-the-62nd-annual-meeting-of-the-american-society-of-hematology-ash-301185313.html

SOURCE Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Key U.S. lawmaker backs idea of a global agreement to govern Big Tech

    A key U.S. lawmaker endorsed the idea of an international agreement to govern the principles and standards for tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Biden says he'll publicly get a COVID-19 vaccine, keep Fauci

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety to the public and pledged to retain the nation's top adviser on the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, when he takes office next month. "People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work," Biden told CNN in an interview that aired on Thursday. In the interview, Biden said he asked Fauci to stay on as a chief medical adviser.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Nevada doctor's selfie of alternative site for hospital used to claim COVID-19 is a hoax

    A photo of Dr. Jacob Keeperman of Renown Regional Medical Center at its alternative care site in Reno, Nev. — the day before coronavirus patients began to arrive — is being misrepresented on social media to fuel the false narrative that the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • Pakistani court declares ex-PM Sharif fugitive from justice

    A top Pakistani court on Wednesday declared the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in exile in London, a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home to face additional corruption charges. The move by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The next court hearing will be held in a week’s time, when the judges will discuss whether to proceed with the hearings and try Sharif in absentia.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump's 'eyes and ears' at the Justice Department reportedly banned from the building

    A White House liaison has reportedly gotten herself banned from the Justice Department building.Heidi Stirrup, President Trump's "eyes and ears" at the Justice Department, was "banned from the building" after top DOJ officials found out she was allegedly attempting to "pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters" that she could then provide to the White House, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.Officials discovered that Stirrup was trying to get insider information on cases, approaching staffers and "demanding" they provide it, and she was told to leave the building within the last two weeks, according to the report. She also allegedly violated human resources policies by offering jobs to allies without consulting senior officials and trying to "interfere in the hiring process for career staffers," AP says.In the month since the election, Trump has baselessly alleged that widespread voter fraud took place. But those allegations were shot down by Attorney General William Barr, who said this week the DOJ has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome" in the election. On Thursday, Trump would not say whether he still has confidence in Barr.CNN also confirmed AP's reporting, adding that Stirrup "appears to have already been placed in a new role" as member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Israel edges towards early election amid Netanyahu-Gantz feud

    Israel edged closer on Wednesday towards a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main governing partner, Benny Gantz, backed an opposition move to dissolve parliament. Parliament gave preliminary approval to a dissolution bill, but the legislation needs to pass three as yet unscheduled votes to become law, giving Netanyahu and Gantz, the defence minister, more time to work out differences over a national budget. The coalition crisis could plunge Israel into more political uncertainty as it prepares for a new U.S. administration led by Joe Biden, deals with the coronavirus pandemic and awaits Iran's next moves after the assassination of its top nuclear scientist last week, a killing that Tehran blamed on Israel.

  • Drug bust yields 1,700 pounds of marijuana worth $15M

    Connecticut police arrested two men and seized an estimated $15 million in marijuana after discovering a storage facility was being used illegally as a hub for pot distribution in the Northeast, authorities said Thursday. West Haven police said local officers and agents with the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration found 1,700 pounds (770 kilograms) of marijuana on Wednesday when they stopped a U-Haul truck while investigating what they called an international marijuana trafficking operation. “The investigation revealed that individuals were utilizing a storage facility in West Haven as a hub to distribute large quantities of marijuana throughout the tri-state area,” West Haven police said in a statement, referring to the area that includes Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

  • Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict

    Azerbaijan said on Thursday (December 3) that at least 2,783 of its soldiers were killed during its recent conflict with ethnic Armenian forces over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan, who until now had not disclosed any of its military losses in the conflict, also revealed that more than 100 of its troops were still missing. The conflict broke out at the end of September and came to a halt on November 10th when a Russian-brokered peace deal ushered in a ceasefire. Huge amounts of territory in Nagorno-Karabakh previously controlled by ethnic Armenians were handed over to Azerbaijan. Baku forces also captured areas it had previously lost in an earlier war during the 1990s. Armenia is yet to disclose a final death toll for its military, but a health ministry official confirmed in the middle of last month that at least 2,317 soldiers had been killed.