Angler reels in ‘monster’ fish on Georgia lake. See his record-breaking catch

An angler’s massive catch – a 27-pound ‘monster’ – is a new record-setter for an Atlanta-area lake, state wildlife officials said.

Caleb McClure was fishing on Lake Allatoona on June 24 and reeled in what officials believe is “the largest longnose gar in the lake’s history,” according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The historic catch was just short of 5 feet and weighed 27 pounds, 4 ounces, officials said. It eclipsed the lake’s previous record by 15 pounds, outdoing a 24-pounder caught during gillnet sampling in 2021.

Caleb McClure (left) reeled in a nearly 5 foot, 27-pound longnose gar on Lake Allatoona, beating the lake’s previous record, Georgia officials say.

Longnose gar are an elongated fish distinguished by their “long, thin snout full of needle-like teeth,” which they use like chopsticks to catch prey, according to the National Aquarium. The edible, freshwater fish are typically deep green or olive brown in color with big, dark spots and a silver underbelly.

McClure’s catch set a new record, but it wasn’t enough to beat the state record of 31 pounds, Georgia DNR said.

Lake Allatoona is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

