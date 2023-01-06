Anglesey: Dogs save tiny turtle from becoming gull's dinner

Two dogs helped stop a tiny turtle from becoming a gull's dinner after it became stranded on a beach.

The creature, named Tonni - the Welsh for wave is "ton" - was found on Moel-Y-Don beach on Anglesey on Thursday.

It was spotted about a mile (about 1.6km) from where a turtle named Menai was found in 2016.

When Winnie and Kerry's owner saw that Tonni was still alive they called Anglesey Sea Zoo for help. It is now getting intensive specialist care.

Experts at the zoo said cold stranded turtles often die and the first 48-hours of care were critical.

But the zoo said things looked "promising" as endangered loggerhead Tonni, who is just 25cm (9.8in) long and weighs less than 1kg (2lb 3oz), had made it through its first night.

"It is in the best possible hands here," a spokesman said.

"While we are hoping it will make a full recovery, it is too early to be sure at this stage as it is still in an extremely critical condition."

Because Tonni is so small it is unclear what sex it is.

The zoo said it is being checked hourly.

A spokesman said: "Although it is currently responding well to treatment, the turtle is in a serious condition from its ordeal and there is a possibility that it may not survive.

"Its progress over the next few days should give an indication of its long-term prospects."

The only native sea turtle in the UK is the world's largest species, the Leatherback turtle.

Loggerhead sea turtles are distributed throughout the world in temperate and tropical seas.

Anglesey Sea Zoo owner Frankie Hobro, was amazed the turtle was found because it is so small.

She said: "It is early days and a very critical time for this little turtle."