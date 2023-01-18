Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate

A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard.

Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt.

The 26-year-old died three days later at Royal Stoke University Hospital on 6 January and his provisional cause of death was given as multiple organ failure due to a severe head injury.

An inquest at Caernarfon County Court has been opened and adjourned.

In a tribute, Mr Owen's family said they were "broken" by his death.

"I am absolutely devastated. He was not only my son but my best friend," said his father Wil.

His mother Carys added: "Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of Macauley, the longing, the sadness that will never heal and what I would do to hold him in my arms again."