Anglian Water working to reduce E. coli in River Deben

Therese Coffey said she enjoyed spending time by the River Deben and wanted the water quality improved

Anglian Water said it would introduce disinfection equipment at its sewage works that feed into the River Deben in Suffolk to cut levels of E. coli.

It follows an 18-month campaign by swimmers and residents who said levels frequently breached safety standards.

The announcement comes after Environment Secretary Therese Coffey held a meeting to discuss ways to improve water quality in the river.

Anglian Water's Robin Price said the designated bathing area was "safe".

Robin Price, director of quality and environment at Anglian Water, said the company would share testing results with the local community

He said the company was "doing an awful lot of monitoring" to find the source of the bacteria in the river.

Mr Price said the designation of a bathing site at Waldringfield had given Anglian Water "the green light to make a case for investment" in the disinfection equipment.

Along with Water Minister Rebecca Pow, Ms Coffey met with local groups, regulators, water company representatives and local councillors to discuss how to improve the river.

Ms Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP, said she discussed bathing sites in the area and pollution resulting from storm overflows, wastewater treatment and agriculture.

The river passes through Woodbridge and enters the North Sea at Felixstowe Ferry

Campaign group Save the Deben had called for two stretches of the river in Suffolk to be granted designated bathing status.

The government said a stretch at Woodbridge did not meet the criteria, but one at Waldringfield did.

Local studies have shown levels of E. coli in the Deben were "way above" government guidelines.

Campaigner Ruth Leach said more needed to be done to improve the water on the river

Subject to Ofwat approval, equipment to remove E. coli would be installed in the next few years at Woodbridge, which feeds into Martlesham Creek, and Melton, Anglian Water said.

Ruth Leach, co-founder of Save the Deben, said the group's campaign had been "extremely successful in raising the profile of the plight of a river".

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830