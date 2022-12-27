Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Anglo Asian Mining, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$14m ÷ (US$196m - US$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Anglo Asian Mining has an ROCE of 8.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

See our latest analysis for Anglo Asian Mining

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Anglo Asian Mining's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Anglo Asian Mining's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.3%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 45%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

One more thing to note, Anglo Asian Mining has decreased current liabilities to 17% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Anglo Asian Mining has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Anglo Asian Mining has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 268% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Anglo Asian Mining can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Anglo Asian Mining (including 1 which is significant) .

While Anglo Asian Mining may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here