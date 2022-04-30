Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc's (LON:AEP) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Anglo-Eastern Plantations' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Anglo-Eastern Plantations is:

13% = US$71m ÷ US$558m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Anglo-Eastern Plantations' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Anglo-Eastern Plantations seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. Despite this, Anglo-Eastern Plantations' five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Anglo-Eastern Plantations' net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly less than the industry average growth of 0.5% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Anglo-Eastern Plantations''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Anglo-Eastern Plantations Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations' low three-year median payout ratio of 0.9%, (meaning the company retains99% of profits) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see higher growth than it has reported.

In addition, Anglo-Eastern Plantations has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Anglo-Eastern Plantations has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Anglo-Eastern Plantations' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

