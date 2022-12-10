Is Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc's (LON:AEP) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.2% over the last week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Anglo-Eastern Plantations' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Anglo-Eastern Plantations is:

23% = US$133m ÷ US$585m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Anglo-Eastern Plantations has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 8.4% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 34% net income growth seen by Anglo-Eastern Plantations over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Anglo-Eastern Plantations' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.8% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Anglo-Eastern Plantations is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Anglo-Eastern Plantations Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 1.0%, meaning that it has the remaining 99% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Anglo-Eastern Plantations has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Anglo-Eastern Plantations' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings.

