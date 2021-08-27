Anglo Pacific Group's (LON:APF) Dividend Will Be UK£0.018

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of UK£0.018 per share on the 10th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 5.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

See our latest analysis for Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Even though Anglo Pacific Group is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 18.8%, so this could continue over the next year. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.13, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.12. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Anglo Pacific Group's EPS has declined at around 19% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

We'd also point out that Anglo Pacific Group has issued stock equal to 18% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Anglo Pacific Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Anglo Pacific Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Have $1,500? 2 Potentially Crash-Proof Stocks That Could Make You Richer Over the Next 5 Years

    These are two top companies you can buy and hold for the long haul to keep raking in portfolio returns.

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Coinbase Customers Are Furious Over Response to Hacked Accounts and Stolen Funds

    Coinbase customers have a lot to say about the nation's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. Interviews and thousands of complaints have revealed a pattern of account hacks where users have...

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • 3 Ways I'm Preparing for the Stock Market Bubble to Burst

    The stock market has always been subject to volatility, but this past year has been a particularly wild ride. The stock market is famous for its volatility, though, so it will probably experience another downturn at some point in the future. If the stock market bubble does burst, here's what I'm doing to be ready for it.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Nears End Of Technical Pattern

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it received regulatory authorization from Brazil’s ANVISA to initiate the global Phase 3 segment of its Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800. Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock was up 9.3% at $9.22 at last check. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be nearing resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The stock is trading above the 50-day moving aver

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.