Angola looks at refinancing debt as it faces higher repayments on Chinese loans

At the height of the pandemic, Angola struck a deal with Chinese lenders to defer debt servicing as the virus threatened to push the southern African nation into default.

China Development Bank (CDB) and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) handed Angola a three-year debt relief package of at least US$4.9 billion from 2020 to 2023, according to data tracked by the China Africa Research Initiative. Luanda also received an undisclosed amount of debt relief from China Eximbank.

But as international crude oil prices keep rising amid the Ukraine-Russia war, Angola - sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest oil producer - will face higher repayments on its Chinese loans as part of those debt relief agreements.

Angola uses part of its oil shipments to repay some of its resource-backed loans. But when oil prices decline, the country is forced to pump more oil to service its debts, a move that becomes untenable.

Angolan Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa says the country will increase its loan instalments to China to settle a US$20 billion debt. The country's public debt stands at US$67.5 billion, which Angola calls "sustainable" - though Daves de Sousa admitted there had been some "budgetary indiscipline" in the past.

Angola is China's largest borrower in Africa - including US$14.5 billion from the CDB and US$5 billion from the Export-Import Bank of China. It has also borrowed from the ICBC, China's largest lender.

The IMF has said Angola's oil dependency leaves it "highly vulnerable to global shocks and complicates the authorities' efforts to achieve sustained economic growth". Photo: AFP alt=The IMF has said Angola's oil dependency leaves it "highly vulnerable to global shocks and complicates the authorities' efforts to achieve sustained economic growth". Photo: AFP>

New York-based Stone Harbor Investment Partners said in a recent note to investors that under a "flexibility payment agreement" with China, Angola was exempted from paying capital instalments at the height of the pandemic. But higher oil prices - above US$60 per barrel, as stipulated by the agreement - mean those repayments are now required.

"Angola also sends crude shipments to China as debt repayment," Stone Harbor said. Separately, Angola has engaged banks to assess market appetite for a US$2.8 billion Eurobond issuance.

In a recent interview with state-owned Radio Nacional de Angola, Daves de Sousa said Angola would progressively start to reduce its debt to China, including by refinancing the debt using multilateral and commercial arrangements.

"Then the value of this debt will progressively start to reduce, and the weights will change as a result of this amortisation," she said, adding that the country would "seek the least expensive financial solutions possible" and would "ensure the resources serve projects that will add value to the economy".

Daves de Sousa said: "The main issue is basically to refinance, using different alternatives, such as multilateral financing, the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the French Development Agency, financing from financial institutions, commercial financing, that have the best possible conditions."

Angola had buckled under the weight of its rising debt burden as crude oil prices dropped sharply amid the economic fallout from the pandemic. Its economy is heavily oil-driven, with crude oil and oil products accounting for about 96 per cent of the country's total exports, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Such dependence leaves Angola highly vulnerable to global shocks and complicates the authorities' efforts to achieve sustained economic growth," the IMF said in a 2021 report.

The vulnerability has been acutely evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when a collapse in oil prices and fiscal revenues constrained Angola's fiscal response.

Mark Bohlund, a senior credit analyst at REDD Intelligence, said the minister's comments were connected with the upcoming Eurobond issue.

Bohlund said the Angolan government was likely to try to buy back some of the US$1.5 billion 2025 Eurobonds but also raise some new money. "It is unclear how much they will look to refinance the 2025 Eurobond but it brings back the question of who gets paid first out of what has been, up to the latest spike in the oil price, declining oil revenue stream and forex reserve stockpile," Bohlund said.

He noted that the Angolan government's debt moratorium with China expired at the end of the first half of 2023.

"Some existing and potential Eurobond investors are likely to be concerned that the Angolan government will be paying down its liabilities to Chinese creditors at a faster rate than due to other creditors, reducing their recovery rates in the event of a default," Bohlund said.

Deborah Brautigam, a professor of international political ­economy at Johns Hopkins University and founding director of the China Africa Research Initiative, said during the pandemic, Angola got debt service suspensions from Chinese banks and that those payments would be starting up again.

She said that would not mean Angola would pay off the debt instantly, but would be looking at options to manage the debt such as repaying where it made sense, refinancing portions of it, or hedging.

"All of those options she is discussing for Angola's overseas borrowing have a variety of interest rates and terms. She's looking for the best combination. This is what any prudent government does," Brautigam said.

The Kaombo Norte floating oil platform off the coast of Angola. The African nation has been reliant on China as a result of oil-backed loans it signed as it tried to rebuild after the civil war ended. Photo: Reuters alt=The Kaombo Norte floating oil platform off the coast of Angola. The African nation has been reliant on China as a result of oil-backed loans it signed as it tried to rebuild after the civil war ended. Photo: Reuters>

Angola is a heavily indebted economy and reliant on China as a result of the oil-backed loans it signed as it tried to rebuild after the 26-year civil war ended in 2002.

Angola has borrowed US$42.6 billion from Chinese lenders - around a third of China's total lending to African countries between 2000 and 2019 - which it repays in the form of oil shipments.

Angola's troubles can be traced to the deep economic crisis as a result of the downward cycle in oil prices since 2014 and Covid-19 has only exacerbated the problem.

Observers say the biggest challenge for the Angolan economy will be ensuring China still wants its oil.

In recent years China has been buying more oil from the Middle East but less from Africa, and Angola has a lot to lose since more than 70 per cent of its oil exports currently go to China.

For many years, Angola was neck and neck with Saudi Arabia as the main source of Chinese oil exports, but it has now been overtaken by Russia.

