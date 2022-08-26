Angola President Wins Second Term in Closest Vote in Decades

Henrique Almeida and Candido Mendes
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s ruling party maintained its 47-year grip on power and secured a second mandate for President Joao Lourenco in this week’s election, fending off a strong challenge from a rejuvenated opposition that’s refusing to concede defeat.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, or MPLA, won 51.07% of the valid ballots cast in the Aug. 24 vote, National Electoral Commission spokesman Lucas Quilundo told reporters Thursday in the capital, Luanda. The main opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or Unita, got 44.05%.

Read: The Economic Challenges Awaiting Angola’s Next Leader

The results were based on ballots counted from 97% of polling stations and the final count shouldn’t result in any significant changes, Quilundo said. Unita on Friday refused to concede victory to the MPLA, alleging the process was marred by counting irregularities.

“We won with an outright majority and any party that wins with a majority can only be happy,” MPLA spokesman Rui Falcao said in a phone interview, as he urged Unita to concede. “In every game there are winners and losers. The winners must remain humble, while the losing side must accept defeat.”

The election was the most hotly contested in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer since a civil war ended in 2002, with Unita and its charismatic leader Adalberto Costa Junior tapping into widespread discontent over rampant poverty and unemployment to attract support. Despite the loss, it was Unita’s best election result since the end of the conflict. The rebel group-turned-opposition party also won the most votes in Luanda.

Brutal Discrepancies

Still, Unita leader Costa Junior refused to concede defeat. At a press conference in Luanda late on Friday, he said Unita found “brutal” discrepancies between the mandates it received from the national electoral commission and those it should have been assigned. He cited polling-station records from his party.

“Unita doesn’t recognize the provisional results announced by the electoral commission,” said Costa Junior, urging Angolans to remain calm. “The party-state must understand that sovereignty rests with the people.”

Unita had repeatedly claimed that the electoral process, which was monitored by about 1,300 domestic and foreign observers, was opaque. Costa Junior challenged the national election agency to accept the creation of a working group to scrutinize the polling station records.

The MPLA won 124 seats in the 220-seat National Assembly, retaining the majority it needs to pass most forms of legislation, and Unita 90 seats. The election marks the worst electoral result for the MPLA, which led the country since independence from Portugal in 1975. In the last vote in 2017, the MPLA won 61% backing and Unita just 27%.

During his first five-year term, Lourenco took steps to tackle the corruption that became endemic during his late predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s 38-year rule, and shored up the state’s finances by selling dozens of state-owned assets and reducing public debt. While the economy exited a five-year recession last year and the International Monetary Fund expects it to expand 3% in 2022, the rebound has yet to translate into better living standards.

Youth Unemployment

On the campaign trail, Lourenco pledged to increase local manufacturing, create jobs and reduce poverty in a country where the World Bank estimates about half of the population of 33 million live on less than $1.90 per day.

The unemployment rate among Angola’s youth stands at about 57%, National Statistics Institute estimates show. That partly explains Unita’s increasing popularity, especially among young voters, according to Manuel Alves da Rocha, an economics professor and director of the Catholic University of Angola’s research center in Luanda.

“People are tired of being told that improving living standards takes time,” Alves da Rocha said in a phone interview. “Angolans need solutions now.”

(Updates with Unita refusing to concede defeat from third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Angola's president and ruling party poised for election win

    Angola’s President Joao Lourenco appeared set to win a second term and his MPLA party was close to extending its 47-year rule over the country as final election votes were tallied Friday. With 97% of ballots from Wednesday's election counted, the ruling Peoples Movement for the Liberation of Angola, known as the MPLA, had 51% of the vote, according to the National Electoral Commission. The longtime opposition party, the Union for the Total Independence of Angola, known as UNITA, secured 44% of the vote.

  • US, China Reach Preliminary Deal in Push to Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing and Washington have reached a preliminary deal to allow American officials to review audit documents of Chinese businesses that trade in the US, a first step toward avoiding the delisting of about 200 firms from New York exchanges. Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectWorld’s Most Popular Password Man

  • Trafigura Sells Russian Fuel to Ecuador as EU Ban Approaches

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group is helping Russian diesel make its way to Latin America as a ban to sell such barrels in Europe looms. Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It Was HackedA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastThe commodities trader chartered t

  • Micron Seeks Tax Breaks for $160 Billion Chip Plant Near Austin

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. is considering a plan to spend as much as $160 billion on a new semiconductor factory in central Texas. Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It Was HackedA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastThe company filed applicat

  • Army Reserve Tries Offering Free Child Care During Drill Weekends to Boost Retention

    The Army Reserve pilot program comes simultaneously to a similar effort from the National Guard and is intended to help retention.

  • Barr Was Told Trump’s Mueller Actions Defensive, Not a Crime, 2019 Memo Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department released a 2019 memo to then-attorney general Bill Barr advising him not to charge then-President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice over the Russia probe. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War

  • Xiaomi in Talks With BAIC to Reach Goal of Making Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. is in talks with Beijing Automotive Group Co. to collaborate on producing electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter, as the technology company races to fulfill a promise to make its own cars by 2024.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager S

  • Watch: Joe Burrow throws deep ball to Ja'Marr Chase before first Bengals, Rams fight

    Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase on a pass of about 50 yards during Thursday's Bengals-Rams joint practice.

  • Federal student aid website crashes after Biden's debt handout announcement

    StudentAid.gov, the federal government's student aid website, was experiencing outages on Wednesday after President Joe Biden announced he is cancelling some debt.

  • Taliban Ban Crypto in Afghanistan, Arrest Dealers of Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s central bank imposed a nationwide ban on cryptocurrencies this month and the Taliban regime has arrested several dealers who defied orders to stop trading digital tokens, according to a senior police official.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the

  • Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs

    "One would think that an executive would have a better idea how to operate with people and manage people, and he's a poor manager of people," Barr said.

  • 'Trump will be indicted': Mar-a-Lago affidavit spells trouble for the former president and decimates his main defense

    The affidavit is damning for Trump and throws a wrench into his claim that he's innocent because "it was all declassified," national security vets said.

  • Karl Rove Doesn’t Buy Fox Host’s Spin on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

    Fox NewsFox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart a

  • Trump's lawyer said classified documents from Mar-a-Lago were transferred to the NARA in a 'voluntary and open' way

    Evan Corcoran said the boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were "unknowingly included among the boxes brought to Mar-a-Lago by the movers."

  • Unsealed Affidavit: Agents Thought They’d Find ‘Evidence of Obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago

    James Devaney/GettyThe Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the sworn affidavit used to substantiate the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for evidence of potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, including the unlawful retention of classified documents prosecutors say weren’t supposed to be there.The 38-page affidavit, submitted by an unidentified FBI Special Agent with training “specific to counterintelligence and espionage i

  • Trump-McConnell Feud Escalates as Former President Calls for Minority Leader to Be Replaced 'Immediately'

    In his latest attack, Trump again brought up McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the former president’s cabinet as secretary of transportation

  • Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

    Carlson pretended to condemn Trump’s handling of the COVID vaccines, but was just using it as an excuse to attempt to throw shade at President Biden.

  • Senate GOP super PAC cancels ad buys in Arizona, Alaska

    The shift comes as Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads in nearly every public poll, but serves as a vote of confidence in Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

  • Elise Stefanik’s Nemesis Is One Step Closer to Joining Her in Congress

    Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesAlthough one of this cycle’s most unusual Republican primaries is over, the feud and proxy war behind it will just relocate from upstate New York to the halls of Congress.The rift between Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third highest ranking House Republican, and her nemesis, New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy, began months ago. Back when Stefanik was the subject of buzz in GOP circles as a potential challenger to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuo

  • The release of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago affidavit could further damage Trump's defense, legal experts say

    "That isn't a document that's going to put a lot of pluses in for Donald Trump — in fact, the exact opposite," said John Dean, Nixon's ex-White House lawyer.