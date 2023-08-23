Angola's death row is haunted by its past and purpose. It shouldn't be housing kids.

Louisiana’s leaders have decided that Angola, the institution where it imprisons those convicted of the worst crimes, is a fitting place to house the state’s juvenile offenders. These young people, predominantly Black, have been placed in the prison’s old death row, tucked in behind the razor wire near its front gates.

I am intimately familiar with Angola’s old death row. I visited and ministered to men condemned to die in the very same cell block. I accompanied men from that place to the death house and to the execution chamber, where I witnessed their deaths.

My journey to Angola followed a circuitous path. As a nun who grew up in the Jim Crow South, I had thought it was enough to do good works and pray for the poor and the oppressed. It took me years to learn that justice is an integral part of Jesus’ Gospel. It was not until I left the comfort of my middle-class neighborhood and went to live and work with the residents of St. Thomas, a public housing project in New Orleans, that I began to do the work of justice.

It was at St. Thomas that I learned how poverty and mass incarceration are directly connected within an intricate network. I witnessed how poverty wreaks its violence with particular force upon children, affecting their health, educational opportunity, job prospects and the likelihood that they’ll be incarcerated as adults.

Poor Black children, like those I lived with in St. Thomas, face the double violence of poverty and racism.

Louisiana, remove kids from Angola: An infamous adult prison is no place for incarcerated kids. Get it together, Louisiana.

Angola death row haunted by its history – and its purpose

My home state of Louisiana consistently lurks near the bottom when it comes to all measurements of child well-being, while it is near the top when it comes to putting people in jail and prison.

This confluence of the violence of racism and poverty on the lives of children is on full display as Louisiana’s leaders have decided to hold mostly Black boys in juvenile custody in the former death row at Angola, the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Its death row is a place haunted by its past and by its purpose – haunted by the enslaved people who labored there when Angola was a plantation, haunted by the Black men who were held in chain gangs as convict laborers, haunted by the generations of people held in solitary confinement for decades, haunted by the people I ministered to and visited and whom I saw the state kill.

This is no place for children.

Children in juvenile custody are not supposed to be punished. But when we put children in Angola, with its brutal architecture of barbed wire and guard towers, with all its ghosts and its legacy of white supremacy, it is punishment.

Save America's youth: Drugs and untreated mental health issues are killing America's kids. You can help stop it.

Beyond the psychological heaviness, the children report abusive treatment in court filings:

➤Held in solitary confinement as group punishment.

➤Mandatory solitary confinement for three days when they first arrive at Angola.

➤Being denied the education that is required by law.

➤Bad food in insufficient amounts for growing teens.

➤Shackled when they are allowed to go outside or take a shower.

➤Pepper sprayed and maced by guards.

➤And now during this summer of cruel steamy heat, being held in oppressively hot windowless cells because the air conditioning is often broken.

These abuses have been going on for almost a year because of an ill-conceived and unprecedented plan approved by Gov. John Bel Edwards last year. Between 70-80 children have endured Angola. Almost all of them have been Black.

We should be healing young people – not traumatizing them

Instead of perpetuating the violence of poverty and oppression through mass incarceration, lawmakers must address the root causes of poverty so all children have the opportunity to thrive and flourish. The first step should be moving these children out of Angola immediately and placing them in community-based settings to receive support and rehabilitation.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Many children in the juvenile justice system are themselves survivors of trauma, their young lives already deeply shaped by the violence of poverty and racism. Problematic behaviors aren’t because kids are inherently “bad” but because they’ve been hurt.

Because they've been hurt, they need more of our love and support, not more punishment.

Jesus teaches us that compassion, mercy and love are just. The solutions that center love, mercy and compassion for children exist. Decades of research show – and juvenile justice experts agree – that youth in the juvenile justice system need support and services with minimal disruption to their lives.

Confinement in juvenile facilities should be the rare exception because the science is clear: Incarceration of children is associated with worse outcomes, including a higher risk they will experience sexual and physical abuse.

Sister Helen Prejean

If we want safe and strong communities we must lead with love, follow the science and know that healing and redemption are possible. We must address and heal the trauma that young people in our communities and juvenile justice systems endure, not re-traumatize them.Instead of punishment and fear, I humbly ask Governor Edwards to choose compassion, mercy and love. Please, Governor, remove the children from Angola now and give them the opportunity to thrive.

Sister Helen Prejean is known for her tireless work against the death penalty. Her 1993 book, "Dead Man Walking," ignited a national debate on capital punishment and spawned an Academy Award winning movie, a play and an opera. She lives in New Orleans, which is also home to her organization, the Ministry Against the Death Penalty.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kids in Louisiana's Angola prison are severely suffering. Remove them