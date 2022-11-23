‘So angry’: Charlotte woman wants change after friend hurt in Colorado mass shooting

As the nation comes to terms with the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend, we’re learning more about its connection to Charlotte.

Five people were killed and 25 others were hurt at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

WXLV, an ABC News affiliate in Winston-Salem, spoke with Lilli, who lives in Charlotte and is friends with Barrett Hudson.

Hudson was shot in his back but survived, according to Denver ABC News affiliate KMGH-TV. Lilli told WXLV he was shot seven times and each one of those bullets missed his major organs.

Lilli said Hudson moved to the Colorado area not long before the shooting happened. She recalled the night she heard the news.

“I was at home sleeping when I got a phone call from his father that woke me up in the middle of the night,” Lilli said. “It was one of the worst phone calls ever to hear that that happened.”

She’s upset about what happened, especially because many went to Club Q knowing they’d be loved and accepted there.

“I’m so angry,” she said. “I feel so full of this unbridled rage that someone who would do this to my friend and people I don’t know in a space that they should feel their most loved and most accepted and most celebrated.”

Lilli plans to go to Colorado to be with Hudson as he recovers.

The suspected gunman is in jail on hate crimes and murder charges. Meanwhile, Lilli and other advocates are calling for leaders and lawmakers to address a recent rise in violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

