Angry crowd forms after armed man is fatally shot by police in Texas, reports say

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot by Texas police after authorities say he pulled a gun during a foot chase.

Police say that at about 4 p.m. on March 14, San Antonio patrol officers spotted a man with two felony warrants.

The man, who was not identified, was “recognized” by officers as having warrants for assault of a police officer and possession of a firearm, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a news conference.

After attempting “to contact” the man, a foot chase began, with three officers pursuing the man, a news release said. According to officers, the man then pulled a gun out during the chase and turned toward them.

“At some point he pulled a gun from his waistband,” McManus said in the conference. “At what point the officer shot, I don’t know because … I haven’t seen the body (camera footage).”

The man died at the scene, and a handgun was recovered, police said.

The three officers who shot the man have four, five and 16 years of experience, McManus said.

The officers will be on administrative duty as the case is reviewed by the Bexar County district attorney, the police chief said.

The shooting caused an angry crowd to form at the scene, MySA reported. Witnesses to the shooting say police shot the man nine times in the back, the San-Antonio Express-News reported.

“The family members were a little bit upset about it, a lot upset about it,” McManus said. “But the officers used a lot of restraint, no one was arrested.”