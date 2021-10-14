Angry customer assaults McDonald’s worker with french fry scooper, Nashville cops say

An impatient McDonald’s customer apparently wasn’t “lovin’ it” when she had to wait and resorted to hitting one of the employees with a metal french fry scoop, according to the Nashville Police Department in Tennessee.

Specifically, the woman “got angry about her wait time on french fries,” officials said in a release.

“When the food took longer than she expected, she went behind the counter and punched an employee with the metal fry scooper,” police said in a news release. “The assault left a gash on the victim’s forehead.”

The woman then left the restaurant and was seen driving off in a silver Chevy Impala, officials said. The woman was accompanied by “a friend and children,” officials said.

The identify and medical condition of the McDonald’s employee were not released.

Investigators released a series of surveillance photos Thursday, in hopes the woman could be identified and questioned as part of the investigation. The images show the woman was wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19, but had it pulled down below her chin.

The incident happened Oct. 2 at the McDonald’s on Brick Church Pike, which is just off Interstate 65 in north Nashville, officials said.

Stainless steel french fry scoops — which have multiple sharp corners— are used by many fast-food restaurants as a safe way “to dispense a precise amount of french fries ... in the quickest, most efficient way possible,” according to the National Museum of American History.

The reported attack comes as frustrations are high at the nation’s restaurants.

Four out of five fast-food restaurants are understaffed due to jobs lost during the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association. Some restaurants have resorted to cutting hours, closing additional days and cutting back on their menus, the association reports.