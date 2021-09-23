Angry customer pulls gun on Chipotle staff: ‘Somebody better give me my food’

Philadelphia police are searching for a woman who pulled a gun on a Chipotle worker after being told to order online because the restaurant was short-staffed, authorities said.

A surveillance video released by police Wednesday shows the angry customer grabbing a black firearm from her purse as she appeared to confront the people behind the counter. At one point, the gun-wielding woman told the workers that “somebody better give me my food,” according to police.

The shocking incident happened just before 5 p.m. at a mall in the city’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood. It all started when the cashier was instructed by her manager to tell customers waiting in line that the store was closing due to staffing issues and advise them to order online, authorities said.

The maskless patron, who was accompanied by a man, immediately displayed her weapon and asked to speak with a manager, saying that if someone didn’t make her food she would be back and there would be a problem, according to police.

One of the workers decided to prepare her order so the woman would leave, but the armed patron still threatened them with her gun one last time before fleeing the store, police said.

During the incident, the cashier pressed a security button to alert security at the mall, but no one arrived there in time. Police were called to the scene moments later and launched an investigation.

Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

“If you should recognize this individual, Do Not approach, call 911 immediately,” police said.