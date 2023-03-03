Angry customer shoots into Little Caesars drive-thru window, North Carolina cops say

A customer upset about his order shot into the window of a Little Caesars drive-thru, according to North Carolina police.

The man fired into the restaurant just before 3:30 p.m. on March 2, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

He fired in the direction of an employee, but no one was hit, according to the report. The bullet struck an interior wall of the restaurant.

He then left the drive-thruough in a tan or brown four-door Dodge pickup truck, the report says.

Police are still searching for the man. He could face charges of attempted assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, according to the report.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or the local Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, the report says. People can also use the online tip form or text a tip to 336-276-1717.

