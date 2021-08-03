Angry customer shoots store clerk

Aug. 3—HIGH POINT — Police are looking for two men who argued with a convenience store employee Saturday night just before one shot the employee several times, police said.

The High Point Police Department did not release the name of the 30-year-old man who was shot but said he had wounds to his groin and legs and was in stable condition at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The shooting happened at the Apple Tree Grocery at 1105 E. Green Drive about 10 p.m. after the two men grew impatient and did not want to pay for their beer at the cash register, police said. The two went into the store's beer cooler to try to persuade another employee to take their money, but he refused.

Security camera footage shows the two men arguing with the employee, and as the two men start to leave the beer cooler, one of the men, who was wearing a white shirt, removed a handgun from the waistband of his pants and shot the employee, police said.

The men left the store and drove away in a white Jeep Cherokee, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Crump at 336-887-7877. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity can contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.