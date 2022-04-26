Angry customer stabbed worker, police say

Apr. 26—HIGH POINT — A 45-year-old woman upset about her food order at a High Point fast-food restaurant stabbed a teenage girl working there Monday evening, police said.

Demetris Holeman of High Point had ordered food shortly before 6 p.m. at a restaurant in the 2000 block of N. Main Street where she was "known to staff and had been previously refused service," a High Point Police Department press release said. While complaining about her order, Holeman reportedly threw several items at a 16-year-old employee, then stabbed the girl with what police described only as "an edged weapon."

The girl, whose name was not released, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Holeman was arrested at her home a few hours later and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for the damage caused to the store.