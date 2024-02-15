Angry driver pulls pistol on 18-year-old learning to drive with dad, Florida cops say

An 18-year-old girl taking driving lessons from her dad experienced road rage first hand when another driver threatened to shoot her, according to Florida investigators.

No shots were fired, but the girl was “scared to the point where she no longer wanted to be behind the wheel,” WOFL reports.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, near a Deltona Publix grocery store, and the suspect has been arrested, according to WDBO. Deltona is about 30 miles northeast of Orlando.

Investigators say the conflict erupted when “the student driver accidentally entered an intersection” and cut off an SUV that had the right of way, Clickorlando.com reported.

The SUV driver responded by blocking their car, yelling threats at the driver and her dad, and pointing “a pistol in a holder” in the direction of the girl, WOFL reports.

Investigators say the father and daughter got the driver’s tag number, which led deputies to the SUV parked outside a home in Deltona, according to WDBO.

Volusia County jail records show the 59-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree felony with a weapon and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon.

20-year-old clocked at 199 mph in dad’s Camaro with camera in window, Florida cops say

Crash sends biker flying through the air and into a pedestrian, Florida troopers say

3 people die when stolen patrol car crashes in 100-mph chase, Florida sheriff says