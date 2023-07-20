Angry driver shoots up ambulance that wouldn’t move out of his way, Illinois cops say

A man was taken into custody after he was accused of shooting up an ambulance, Illinois police say.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 34-year-old driver is accused of getting out of his vehicle and approaching a Chicago Fire Department ambulance, police say.

He yelled for the ambulance to get out of his way, then fired several shots into its rear doors, according to police.

Footage from WLS shows at least three bullet holes in the back of the ambulance.

The driver sped away, but officers later found his parked vehicle and took him into custody, according to the department. Police said a gun was in the car.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police. Charges have not been announced.

Wife, 60, shot dead as husband cleans gun, Illinois cops say. He then killed himself

Man kicked out of bar punches window, then dies from his injuries, Illinois cops say

9-year-old playing outside during birthday party is shot and killed, Illinois cops say