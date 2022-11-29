Angry husband tells wife to keep driving after shooting her leg, Pennsylvania cops say

A wife and her husband were driving to her workplace in Pennsylvania when they got into an argument, according to local news outlets.

The man said she was “not being truthful with him” then shot her in the leg, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE.

He told his wife to keep driving along Interstate 579, police said, but she stopped their vehicle and stepped out, KDKA reported.

The woman was found on the I-579 off-ramp with a gunshot wound to her leg, WPXI reported.

Pittsburgh police officers were called to the area shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, according to a news release. Authorities initially reported the woman had been thrown from her vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital “in serious but stable condition,” police said, and the ramp was shut down as detectives investigated the shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for her husband, who faces charges of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person, according to WTAE.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

