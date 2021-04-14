Angry Indian traders counter Amazon summit with own event

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an Amazon logo outside the company's collection point in Mumbai
Aditya Kalra
·2 min read

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Thousands of Indian small businesses will organise an event this week in protest at the business practices of foreign e-tailers like Amazon.com Inc, taking a dig at the U.S. group's summit with their own event.

Starting Thursday, Amazon is organising a virtual summit in India named "Smbhav", which phonetically means "possible" in Hindi, to showcase opportunities offered by the U.S. firm to get small businesses to expand and sell online.

Trader groups representing 600,000 sellers said in a statement they will at the same time launch a summit titled "Asmbhav", or "impossible", including an award ceremony to pin the blame on those who they think have hurt their businesses.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indian traders, who are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that Amazon and Walmart Inc's Flipkart benefit a few big sellers and that the companies engage in predatory pricing that harms their businesses. The companies say they comply with all laws.

A Reuters special report published in February revealed Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its Indian platform and used them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations. http://reut.rs/2OCOT2W

Amazon has said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace".

The Smbhav event will include more than 70 speakers and aims to allow small businesses to learn how to grow their businesses in India - a key growth market for Amazon.

The event "puts forth how Amazon and our partners leverage digitisation, technology & our ecosystem to drive infinite possibilities for a Digital India", its website said.

In a statement, trader groups including the All India Mobile Retailers Association said the Amazon event was positioning it as a friend and guide to small sellers, but argued small traders had been harmed by discriminatory practices of foreign e-commerce firms.

The latest dispute comes as India also considers revising foreign investment rules for e-commerce which could force companies like Amazon to rework the relationships it has with big sellers.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon aims to double U.S. Black employees in leadership this year

    The Seattle-based firm is also targeting to have 30% more women in tech and science related senior leadership roles in 2021. At the time, Amazon said it was investigating the claims. Women comprised 31.4% of Amazon's U.S. corporate employees in 2020, while it had 22.8% women in senior leadership roles.

  • Apple Could Crush Earnings Estimates. One Analyst Explains How.

    Evercore ISI's Amit Daryanani repeated his $175 target price on Apple shares, while adding the stock to the firm’s Tactical Outperform list.

  • Oil Surges With U.S. Data Underscoring Brighter Global Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most since late March with declining U.S. crude stockpiles and rising fuel demand providing the spark needed to break out of a nearly monthlong price range.Futures climbed as much as 5.3% in New York on Wednesday, pushing prices out of a recent $5 trading range to the highest intraday level since March 18. A U.S. government report showed domestic crude inventories fell by 5.89 million barrels last week, the biggest decline in two months, bringing nationwide supplies to the lowest since late February. A gauge for gasoline demand ticked higher for a seventh straight week.“The crude draw and the very slight increase in gasoline inventories speaks to the whole setup of recovering demand and balancing inventories,” said Quinn Kiley, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It’s a stark difference compared to this time last year. We’re seeing the real contrast between what it looks like in a poor demand scenario a year ago versus a recovery scenario today.”The stronger outlook for U.S. demand, along with improvements in China, drove the International Energy Agency to lift its forecast for oil consumption this year. With the IEA report, the world’s three major oil agencies have now all increased their demand estimates for 2021. The U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries also pointed to an improving economic outlook and the rapid roll-out of vaccines, particularly in the U.S.See also: Oil Agencies Bet on Vaccine Win for Second-Half Demand Optimism“A combination of unprecedented fiscal stimulus and vaccination campaigns will provide a solid base for the oil demand recovery in the latter half of this year,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. “The stage is set for some hefty stock draws.”Signs continue to emerge of a robust demand recovery taking shape in the U.S. The four-week rolling average of gasoline supplied has been on a multi-week climb back toward 9 million barrels a day, while refineries have been processing crude at the highest level since March 2020, the early days of the pandemic. That comes as New York City toll traffic is set for its busiest April in at least seven years, while some see nationwide gasoline consumption having a record summer.The EIA report also provided some points of optimism for jet fuel, demand for which was among the hardest when the pandemic ground flights and stymied air travel. A measure of jet fuel demand topped 1 million barrels a day last week for the fifth straight week, as Transportation Security Administration daily passenger data shows foot traffic above the 1 million every day since early March.It’s not just the U.S. that’s seeing green shoots of a return to normal consumption. Data from the U.K. showed road use was at 91% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, the strongest daily reading since November. Meanwhile, in lifting its demand outlook, the IEA also noted the existing strength in other key demand hubs. Japan, for example, saw its oil demand top pre-pandemic levels for the second month in a row in February.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Richie Capital: “We Expect SolarEdge (SEDG) to Be a Net Winner From Biden’s Infrastructure Plan”

    Richie Capital Group, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -12.3% was reported by the fund’s RCG Long Short Fund, -2.5% return by the fund’s RCG Long Only Fund, while its RCG Top 10 delivered a 0.59% gain for the […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Slumps, Discovery Falls, and the Stock Market Is Waiting for Coinbase to Start Trading

    Strong earnings from JPMorgan Chase and other banks couldn’t give the Dow Jones Industrial Average much of a lift.

  • This Startup Is Building a Chip to Save Traders Vital Microseconds

    (Bloomberg) -- In the unfathomably fast realm of high-frequency trading, a South Korean startup’s plan to build a microchip that speeds markets up by a few microseconds is bound to get some attention.The company, Rebellions Inc., was set up six months ago in Seoul by Park Sunghyun, who used to work as a quant developer at Morgan Stanley in New York, with two partners. The chip they’re developing aims to run artificial intelligence more efficiently, which could cut precious millionths of a second off the reaction times of automatic-trading machines.That’s a bold claim in the absence of a completed prototype, but fitting for a company named Rebellions because Park wants to disrupt the industry like the French Revolution upended the European country more than two centuries ago.It could also be a big deal if it pans out. Such is the state of speed in financial markets after traders spent the past decade shaving milliseconds -- or thousandths of a second, an eternity compared with the time scale Rebellions operates in -- off their reaction times by constructing nearly light-speed wireless networks spanning continents and crossing oceans.Since those networks are bumping up against the limits of physics -- nothing in the universe, not even traders’ wireless signals, can go faster than the speed of light -- edges are being found elsewhere. That includes traders trying to coax their machines to process data faster, so orders can be placed quicker.“An AI chip could halve the microseconds needed to make the orders,” said Park, 37, the chief executive officer of Rebellions and holder of a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “There are some companies that just continue to stick to the technology they are used to -- we want to change that.”Quicker AlgoThe technology Rebellions is developing is called an application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC -- a chip designed to do a single thing well, as opposed to general purpose microprocessors like the ones Intel Corp. made famous. This focus could help the Rebellions product run traders’ algorithms more efficiently than alternatives.That’s the idea, anyway.Rebellions is on an “unlimited” hiring spree, aiming to quadruple its 20-person workforce by 2023, Park said. It has gotten 5.5 billion won ($4.9 million) of investments from firms including Kakao Ventures, which is part of messaging giant Kakao Corp., and Shinhan Capital Ltd., a subsidiary of one of Korea’s biggest financial holding companies.“There’s a lot of money in the market with rates so low,” said Park. “South Korea is home to chip giants like Samsung, and the age of artificial intelligence is coming -- it is the perfect time to do business.”Rebellions plans to have a prototype ready in the second half of the year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has agreed to begin making the ASICs in 2022. A few investment banks and quantitative trading firms are in talks to use them, Park said. He declined to identify them.Major Competition“Anything that reduces latencies and improves speed will be important and be adopted by the industry,” said Richard Repetto, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. in New York. However, with trading speeds already so fast, creating a faster chip “is just not the arms race it was before,” he added.Major traders have in the past taken steps to get microseconds faster. CME Group Inc. runs one of the world’s biggest exchanges out of a data center in Aurora, Illinois, a town near Chicago. DRW Holdings LLC, a big derivatives trader, about half a decade ago attached an antenna on a utility pole beside the CME facility, gaining something like a microsecond edge on competitors whose wireless rigs were on a tower further away.To catch up, another Chicago-based heavyweight, Jump Trading LLC, spent $14 million buying land across the street from the data center -- setting a new benchmark for the value of a microsecond in modern markets.Firms using the Rebellions ASIC could see “significant P&L improvement” from speeding up each trade, Park said, speaking from his experience as one of the operators behind Morgan Stanley’s trading machines for two years.High-speed trading is still in its early stages in Rebellions’ home country of South Korea. But, according to Larry Tabb, head of market structure research at Bloomberg Intelligence, in 2021 it’s accounted for as much as 57% of U.S. stock market volume, where high-frequency traders Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial Inc. are dominant.Park faces competition from other AI-focused ASICs. They include Google’s Tensor Processing Unit, a chip that helps power products like Gmail and Google Translate, and Groq Inc., founded by former members of Google’s TPU team. Intel acquired Habana Labs Ltd. in 2019 to boost its AI-chip prowess.Park is thinking big. After high-frequency trading, he wants to next create chips that speed up cloud services and enable autonomous driving.“Deep learning is going to be a mega trend, and we want to be ready before it comes,” said Park.(Updates with Park’s comments in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. vs. China Military Spending: Which Is Bigger?

    The U.S. continues to be the world's top military spender by far, at $619 billion in 2018. China is a distant second at $250 billion but it's moving fast.

  • Private Equity Landlord Seeking to Evict Renters Despite Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate landlords backed by private-equity firms are seeking to evict thousands of cash-strapped tenants despite a federal moratorium, a group tracking the companies said.Firms controlled by Pretium Partners LLC have sought evictions for unpaid rent against 1,300 residents in seven states, the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, an advocate for industry accountability, said in a report issued Wednesday.Pretium rental companies Progress Residential and Front Yard Residential Corp. moved to oust tenants after the Centers for Disease Control issued a halt to evictions in September, with a disproportionate number of filings in majority Black areas, according to court filings tracked by the non-profit. The companies operate more than 55,000 rental units.“Progress and Front Yard comply with the CDC eviction moratorium and have not evicted any individual who is covered by a valid CDC declaration,” a Pretium spokesperson said in a statement. “We work with our residents and seek to avoid eviction, but if a resident declines to pay rent and will not constructively engage to find a resolution, we reserve the right to proceed in accordance with applicable law.”The Stakeholder Project data offers a narrow view of evictions. It doesn’t reflect the number of tenants actually removed nor does it account for settlements landlords and renters may reach that keep residents in their homes. In addition, court records aren’t uniformly available across state and local jurisdictions, making it nearly impossible to compile national statistics.Progress and Front Yard have filed nearly 500 eviction actions this year through March 12, according to the Chicago-based group. Almost half of those were in two Georgia counties, DeKalb and Clayton, with majority Black populations, they said.The rental companies sought to evict more than 12% of their residents in DeKalb this year and 9.5% in Clayton. That compared with lower rates in majority-white Florida counties such as Polk, where the figure was 2.4%.Pretium was founded in 2012 by Don Mullen, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. credit executive known for leading the firm’s bet against the subprime mortgage market, known as “The Big Short.”The company managed $12.7 billion in residential real estate across 15 markets as of Dec. 31, according to its website. The properties had an occupancy rate of 96.7% and an average rent of $1,699.Pretium and investors including Ares Management Corp. in January completed the acquisition of Front Yard at roughly $2.5 billion, making Pretium the second-largest U.S. owner and operator of single-family rentals, they said.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Trade Commission have said they’re monitoring and investigating eviction practices, particularly by major landlords and private equity firms.More than 8.8 million renters are late on payments, according to the CFPB. The CDC recently extended the pandemic eviction moratorium to June 30.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • We are positive on the outlook for cryptocurrencies as a massively disruptive technology: MoffettNathanson

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson LLC Partner joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the public debut of Coinbase on the Nasdaq.

  • Is FUBO Stock A Buy or Sell?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • Stocks Mixed as Wall Street Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

    U.S. stock are mixed as earnings season gets ready to start with results from JPMorgan and more big banks.

  • Two North Carolina police officers suspended over beating Black man in clash caught by bystander video

    ‘We can’t afford nor do we desire to afford to ignore what we saw,’ says Kinston Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Solomon about footage

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Fauci says J&J vaccine pause will likely only last 'days to weeks,' not 'weeks to months'

    "It's gonna be more like days to weeks rather than weeks to months," Fauci said at Tuesday's White House press briefing.

  • Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden is about to announce his plans to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why American forces should still be there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States. The U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden says in excerpts released ahead of an afternoon address in which he intends to detail his withdrawal timeline.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Police officer charged with manslaughter as memorial fund raises half a million

    Follow for latest updates

  • TV anchor accidentally captures meteor near miss during Facebook live

    ‘Oh my gosh, what is that in the sky? Woah! Okay. Big piece of flash in the sky just then’

  • Add one more NFL Draft analyst — a really good one — to the Jamin Davis bandwagon

    NFL films guru Greg Cosell gushes about the former Kentucky football linebacker.