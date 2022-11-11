Britain says Iran threatened UK-based reporters with death

·4 min read

Britain on Friday accused Iran of threatening the lives of UK-based journalists, after a crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 300 anti-regime protesters dead in Iran itself.

On Friday demonstrations continued with hundreds of angry men protesting after Friday prayers in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province, online videos showed. Their action came six weeks after rights groups say dozens were killed during a crackdown in the region.

"I have summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran," UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted.

On Monday Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said two British-Iranian journalists had received "death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".

The journalists were working in the UK for the independent Farsi-language channel, said the broadcaster, which has been covering Iran's anti-regime protests.

The channel has been declared a "terrorist organisation", Iranian state media on Wednesday quoted Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib as saying.

Khatib also warned that the UK "will pay" for supporting "insecurity" in Iran.

Security forces shot dead more than 90 people at protests after weekly prayers on September 30 in the Sistan-Baluchistan provincial capital Zahedan, near Pakistan, said Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The incident came two weeks after demonstrations flared in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress code for women.

The protests have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83.

"Death to Khamenei," chanted men who emerged from mosques in Zahedan after Friday prayers, in a video published by IHR.

The rights group says at least 304 people have been killed at the protests across Iran since Amini's death on September 16.

It says around a third of them were killed in Sistan-Baluchistan, including those who died on September 30 -- a massacre activists have dubbed "Bloody Friday".

- 'Urgent action' -

The latest demonstrations came a week after a deadly crackdown in Khash, also in Sistan-Baluchistan.

Amnesty International said at least 18 protesters, bystanders and worshippers -- including two children -- were killed when security forces acted against the "largely peaceful protests" there.

Demonstrations resumed Friday in Khash, and dozens of riot police were deployed in Iranshahr, in the same province, online videos verified by AFP showed.

Security forces were seen firing tear gas to disperse protesters in Iranshahr, in footage published by the 1500tasvir monitoring channel.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said a week of appeals by "counter-revolutionaries" to create trouble 40 days after the Zahedan incident had failed.

Worshippers went home from Iran's largest Sunni mosque in Zahedan without incident, except for some anti-government chants, Tasnim said.

In other locations including Khash, Iranshahr and Rask there had been only "small demonstrations", the agency said.

It added that in Iranshahr, demonstrators headed from a Sunni mosque toward a police station at which they threw stones until security forces intervened.

In Rask, residents burned tyres that briefly blocked the road leading to Chabahar port, Tasnim said.

London-based Amnesty called on the international community "to take urgent action to stop further killings", and said the UN Human Rights Council must set up "an independent investigative and accountability mechanism to investigate crimes".

Mass arrests have seen 1,000 people charged so far and activists say many risk the death penalty.

A panel of UN rights experts took that cause up on Friday, urging "Iranian authorities to stop using the death penalty as a tool to squash protests".

Iran's foreign minister on Thursday accused Western countries of "promoting violence and teaching (protesters) to make weapons and Molotov cocktails via social networks and the media".

In a phone call with UN chief Antonio Guterres, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also said Iran "is the true defender of human rights and has exercised serious restraint regarding the recent riots".

- 'Chant Amini's name' -

The crackdown has mainly involved riot police, the Revolutionary Guards and their Basij paramilitary force.

But Iran's army ground forces commander, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, said his troops were awaiting orders from Khamenei to intervene against the protesters.

Iran's campaign of mass arrests against the protests has snared athletes, celebrities and journalists.

Activists have called on football fans attending the World Cup starting November 20 to chant Amini's name during the 22nd minute at each of Iran's matches -- the time corresponding to her age.

"Help us immortalise #MahsaAmini and our fight against this brutal regime," tweeted New York-based campaigner Masih Alinejad.

str-dv-bur/it/jsa

Recommended Stories

  • Leading Iranian actor posts picture without a headscarf in support of anti-government protests

    A prominent Iranian actor has posted a photo of herself without a headscarf on Instagram to express her support for the ongoing anti-government protests.

  • Iran’s Protesters Mark ‘Bloody Friday’ Deaths

    Demonstrators in southeastern Iran clashed with security forces as they gathered to mourn the deaths of dozens of people during the antigovernment protests that have swept across the country, in one of the most serious challenges to the clerical establishment in decades.

  • Scottish tea company driver 'tried to run over' Kenyan farm worker

    The allegation is one of several made in a lawsuit against Aberdeen-registered James Finlay Kenya Ltd.

  • Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti voices support for protests

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has posted a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf to express support for nationwide anti-government demonstrations, another sign that the protest movement is gaining support from all layers of society. Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist held up a sign in the Instagram post which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the demonstrations. Protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire" are posing one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

  • How art amplifies Iran protesters' demands for "woman, life, freedom!"

    From paintings in Chicago to graffiti in Tehran and viral songs echoing around the world, Iranian artists are helping a long-silenced nation "to speak up."

  • EXPLAINER: How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?

    Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing “en masse and all over the place,” in the wake of Russia's retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September. The months-long Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital that has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion, is coming to a head.

  • Difficult humanitarian situation in Kherson after 8 months of Russian occupation, says local official

    The humanitarian situation in Kherson, which has been under Russian occupation for more than eight months, remains difficult, Kherson regional council member Serhiy Khlan, said at a briefing on Nov. 11, amid reports of the liberation of the provincial capital.

  • What the Success of Women-Led Protests Tell Us About Iran’s Future

    Historically, these kinds of protests are more inclusive, innovative, and more likely to achieve their goals.

  • More UK misery as economy contracts in third quarter

    Britain's economy shrank in the third quarter as inflation soars, official data showed Friday, likely confirming it is already in a recession, dealing a fresh blow to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

  • Analysis-Iran's unrest sounds death knell for once vibrant reformists

    The protests sweeping Iran have sounded the death knell for a once vibrant reform movement, revealing a big divide with Iranians in the streets demanding an end to theocratic rule. The reformists, who emerged as an influential force in the 1990s urging more political and social freedoms, have distanced themselves from the main demand of Iranians protesting since a young woman died in morality police custody on Sept. 16. They have stuck by their mantra of seeking gradual change to the Islamic Republic rather than demanding its downfall, even as Iranians from all walks of life mount one of the boldest challenges to the theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • Chad says more than 620 arrests in protests

    More than 620 people, including dozens of minors, have been arrested in Chad, the public prosecutor said Friday, after anti-regime protests that left at least 50 dead.

  • Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station

    A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station.

  • Ukrainian soldiers reach centre of Kherson city after Russian retreat

    Ukraine urged to grasp ‘window of opportunity’ for peace talks Russia's wounded soldiers abandoned in Kherson as army flees Putin’s withdrawal from Kherson leaves Russian troops exposed Russian wives rescuing husbands injured on the battlefield

  • Cisse 'optimistic' as he names injured Mane in Senegal World Cup squad

    Ballon d'Or runner-up Sadio Mane was named in Senegal's World Cup squad by coach Aliou Cisse on Friday in spite of a recent injury.

  • Seoul court approves extradition of New Zealand suspect

    A South Korean court has approved the extradition of a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges in New Zealand over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found abandoned in suitcases in August. The Seoul High Court said Friday its decision came after the unidentified woman agreed in writing to be sent back to New Zealand. With the court approving her extradition, it’s now up to South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon to make the final call on whether she’s sent to New Zealand.

  • King dollar commands surge in remittances

    Seafarer Jhan Kharl Rodica recently returned home to Manila after an eight-month voyage and bought a townhouse outside the city, courtesy in part, he said, of the U.S. dollar's best year in a generation. A marine engineer who worked at an oil tanker around Africa and Asia this year, Rodica is paid in dollars and has been wiring extra cash back home - part of a worldwide trend that has driven a surge in remittance volumes as the dollar has climbed. The World Bank estimates remittances to low and middle-income countries will rise 4.2% to $630 billion this year, and the flow is another sign of the far-reaching consequences of the dollar's gains.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Counteroffensive Liberates Dozens of Towns

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s forces have liberated dozens of settlements during counteroffensives in the country’s northeast and south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomOne of t

  • Swedish Prosecutors Charge Two Men With Spying for Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden charged two men with grievous spying for Russia after concluding an investigation that began in 2017, according to a statement from public prosecutors.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: Bankman-Fried’s Crypto Empire Files for BankruptcyBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyOne of t

  • Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Whitehaven apartments

    A second person was arrested in an apartment shooting, that killed a woman.

  • College football: Top 5 hottest tickets for Week 11

    If you could attend one game this college football weekend what would you choose?