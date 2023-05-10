Angry man fired gun in Lake Norman road rage incident, police say. Arrest made.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man in a road rage incident near West Catawba Avenue and Westmoreland Road in Cornelius on Wednesday.

Caden Asher Ellis is accused of firing a shot at a driver before driving from the scene, according to a Cornelius Police Department news release. No one was hurt, police said.

Ellis lives in Denver in eastern Lincoln County at the lake, public records show.

Cornelius officers identified Ellis as the suspect but didn’t say how they determined that he was involved. Police also didn’t say what they believe prompted the incident.

Police found Ellis and arrested him on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon and injury to personal property.

Police took Ellis to the Mecklenburg County jail. He was released on a $50,000 bond Wednesday afternoon pending a court appearance, jail records show.

Ellis couldn’t be reached by The Charlotte Observer.