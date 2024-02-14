"Angry" Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed at Mar-a-Lago to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas. She did.

"Angry" Marjorie Taylor Greene got her man Tuesday night when the razor-thin Republican U.S. House majority impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a single vote, 214-213.

It was the second time the House, led by the Georgia congresswoman, sought to impeach the Cuban-American head of the Cabinet-level department that is in charge of enforcing U.S. immigration policy. It is the first time since 1876 that a Cabinet officer is impeached.

At Mar-a-Lago this past Saturday night, Taylor Greene railed at Mayorkas and shamed three fellow Republicans saying she was disgusted they had voted with the Democrat minority last week to defeat the first impeachment vote. She promised to pursue the impeachment again this week.

At Donald Trump's club, for the Trumpettes fan club ball on Saturday night, Taylor Greene, to cheers, hailed the decision that day by one of those three, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, to not seek re-election. Gallagher, a 39-year-old Republican from an important swing state, Wisconsin, was a rising star in the GOP caucus that continues to root out anyone who does not adhere to hard-right positions and political purity.

In this 2022 photo, U.S> Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is with former President Donald Trump.

She then vowed to seek another impeachment vote against Mayorkas, who they blame along with the Biden White House of failing to stem the flow of undocumented people and arrivals at the southern border.

Through last fiscal year, a stunning 6 million-plus immigrants have entered the country, creating a humanitarian challenge for social service agencies in U.S. cities..

"We're working as hard as possible with a razor-thing majority in the House of Representatives," she said. "And on Tuesday we're bringing back my articles of impeachment on Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and we're going to impeach him."

She delivered.

What the impeachment accomplishes unclear. Capital Hill Republicans rebuffed important immigration reform bill they had demanded.

But what has been accomplished is far less obvious.

Mayorkas is likely to survive a trial in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats have a majority. Moreover, Republicans, critics say, are using the impeachment mechanism for political purposes.

Immigration advocates say House Republicans based the impeachment, as well as their demands for harsh immigration measures, on conspiracy theories rooted in white nationalism, antisemitism and replacement theory, the idea that people of color are seeking to displace whites, that have inspired deadly acts of domestic terrorism and shootings.

"If they were truly interested in public safety and confronting threats to ‘homeland security,’ these elected officials would be working to lower the temperature and to advance common sense solutions on immigration," said Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director of America’s Voice. "They are not. Rather, they are pursuing a relentless political message that actively stokes a climate of fear, division, and danger.”

Just this month, Senate Republicans torpedoed legislation that would have enacted the toughest immigration reforms and rules in half a century in order to keep the issue on the front burner throughout the 2024 election year.

Greene's laser focus on running Mayorkas out of Washington impressed immigration hardliner Thomas Homan, who was sitting at the same table with Taylor Greene at the Trumpettes dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

"I'm sitting next to Marjorie and she's angry and she's tough," said Homan,

Homan, a former police officer in New York who has been speculated as a potential Trump Department of Homeland Security chief served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2017 to 2018.

During his tenure at ICE, the Trump administration implemented a harsh and widely criticized border policy to separate parents from their children. Trump has alluded to the Eisenhower administration's deportation program, "Operation Wetback," a massive deportation program named after a slur, and said his effort will be much larger.

Homan vowed he would implement border control in 90 days and run the "biggest deportation" mission the United States "has ever seen" if a second Trump administration gives him a chance..

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed at Mar-a-Lago to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas