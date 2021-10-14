Angry mob in Cameroon kills police officer who fatally shot a 5-year-old girl

An angry mob killed a police officer who fatally shot a 5-year-old girl at a checkpoint in the Cameroon capital city on Thursday.

The death of the young girl sparked outrage across the African nation, mainly in the city of Buea. Protestors also took the girl’s body to the regional governor’s office in protest. Gunfire could also be heard in the town.

The police-involved shooting stemmed from an emerging civil conflict in Cameroon, with secessionists becoming irate at the inequalities between the nation’s French-speaking population and the English-speaking population that makes up two main regions, CNN reported.

Tensions have remained high for the last five years and secessionists are continuing to campaign for a new state called Ambazonia.

Over 3,000 people were have been killed in the conflict since it erupted.

In the case of the girl’s death, Cameroon government officials said that the driver inside the vehicle did not stop at the traffic checkpoint and attempted to evade the officers who demanded him to stop.

“In an inappropriate reaction, unsuited to the circumstances and clearly disproportionate to the irreverent behavior of the driver, one of the gendarmes ... fired warning shots in order to immobilize the vehicle,” a statement from the government said.

“In the process, the little Caro Louise Ndialle, a young pupil aged about 5, who was on board the said vehicle, was fatally shot in the head.”

Angry with the incident, a crowd gathered around the officer and killed him.

The area’s regional governor promised accountability.

“How is it that a child on her way to school is killed?” Governor Bernard Okala Bilai said. “Rest assured that those who did it will pay. It is an atrocity.”