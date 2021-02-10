He was angry about a neighbor’s barking dogs. So he went ‘Clint Eastwood,’ cops say

An incident played out a little like a violent Hollywood movie in Bokeelia, Florida, Friday evening.

According to a police report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to “a disturbance call” at a home in the Southwest Florida town.

A visitor, the homeowner’s son, told officers that when he arrived, he saw a note taped to the door that said, “Muzzle your dog, don’t be a moron!”

The concerned man went next door to ask the neighbor, later identified as Stephen Beining, if he were the author of the note and asked him to be less “confrontational” next time as his father suffers from PTSD, said the complaint.

Beining, 67, admitted that he did write it, said the report.

While the victim was walking back toward his house, he saw Beining point a silver gun at his direction “Clint Eastwood style for a minute plus.”

A detective had “reason to believe the evidence connected with this crime was currently being contained, stored or concealed” inside the home, read the affidavit, which added that the firearm was discovered “wedged between a bed and a wall.” The Ruger 9 mm pistol contained 19 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

After his arrest, investigators asked why the suspect pointed a gun; he said he pulled out his firearm because he was tired of the dogs barking but denied pointing it at anyone.

“Both victims stated their neighbor appeared to have the ability to carry out the threat and his actions induced a well founded fear in their mind,” said the police report.

Beining, who faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was released after posting $5,000 bond on Sunday.

A fellow resident at the RV community where they all lived hoped Beining moves away and told local TV station ABC-7 he never should have escalated the situation by posting a disrespectful note.

“That’s about as rude as you can get,” he said. “He should’ve maybe took two steps back and maybe give a second thought.”