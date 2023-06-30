Angry onlookers shout ‘dog killer’ at George Santos as he arrives at court for fraud hearing in New York

Angry protesters called congressman George Santos a “dog killer” on Friday as the Republican made an appearance at a Long Island federal court house, his first hearing since pleading not guilty last month to a13-count indictment related to fraud and money laundering charges.

Congressman George Santos enters Federal Court on Long Island for a conference on his criminal charges as a protestor, the veteran who accuses him of stealing money for his dying dog, yells “dog killer.” @ChanteeLans reports his next appearance is Sept 7. #GeorgeSantos pic.twitter.com/NwpAxztt1b — Anthony Carlo (@AC_TV7) June 30, 2023

The chants were in reference to an alleged scandal in which the representative allegedly made off with more than $3,000 raised in a fundraiser to save a disabled US Navy veteran’s service dog, one of the many alleged acts of deception Mr Santos made as he worked towards his spot in Congress.

The first-term congressman has denied knowing about veteran Richard Osthoff or his dog, calling the allegations “fake.”

As Mr Santos exited court, Mr Osthoff, who was in the crowd, yelled, “You killed Sapphire, George. You killed my dog.”

Others in the crowd reportedly chanted, “Resign” and “Shame” as the Republican passed by.

Mr Santos was in court for a status conference on the federal case against him, where he faces 13 different charges, including fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.

Prosecutors charge the New York rep mislead supporters and donors into giving him money, which he allegedly used for personal expenses that funded a lavish lifestyle.

They also claim he misleadingly obtained unemployment benefits and lied about his personal finances when campaigning for the House of Representatives.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.