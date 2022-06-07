Angry passenger forces driver to swerve off road and crash, Louisiana cops say

A 52-year-old man was arrested as a fugitive on June 5 after a monthlong investigation into a car crash, according to Louisiana police.

Earl Lewis IV of Cotton Valley faces an attempted second-degree murder charge in connection with an accident that injured both him and the driver, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

Lewis was a passenger in a woman’s car on May 5 when the two were traveling on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish, according to the news release.

Investigators discovered that Lewis became angry with the driver and “intentionally affected the steering” while the woman was driving, causing the car to crash, the release said.

Both Lewis and the driver were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

June 6, 2022

Troopers obtained a warrant through the Bienville Parish District Court and found Lewis in Cotton Valley on June 5, the release said.

Lewis was booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center and will be extradited to the Bienville Parish Jail, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

Cotton Valley is about 44 miles northeast of Shreveport.

