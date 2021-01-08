An 'angry' Pence navigates the fallout of his rupture with Trump over election, Capitol riots

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Before leaving office, President Barack Obama awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor – the Presidential Medal of Freedom – to his vice president.

In President Donald Trump’s final days, he has presented similar honors to California Rep. Devin Nunes, one of his most vocal supporters during impeachment, and to three professional golfers.

To his vice president, Trump bestowed the label of coward.

The staunchly loyal Mike Pence was excoriated by Trump on Wednesday for his refusal to illegally intervene to prevent Congress from certifying the results for the presidential election that Trump lost.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” Trump tweeted in a post that Twitter removed Wednesday evening.

Blocked: President Trump blocked from posting to Facebook, Instagram 'indefinitely'

Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021.
Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021.

Trump has also barred Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, from the White House.

“He’s blaming me for advice to VP,” Short told RealClearPolitics.

'Never seen Pence as angry'

Pence has not spoken publicly about the rift.

But Sen. Jim Inhofe told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that he’s “never seen Pence as angry as he was today.”

The Oklahoma Republican told USA TODAY he talked to Pence about Trump's rebuke. Pence, he said, was “very upset” with Trump.

Trump’s public denunciation of his vice president is unprecedented in the history of the modern vice presidency, according to scholars. And it comes after more than four years of Pence showing extreme deference to Trump, leading critics to deride him as an obsequious enabler of a volatile president.

“(Trump’s) turning on Pence is particularly striking given Vice President Pence's loyalty to the president which some, myself included, would regard as having been excessive in the history of the office,” said vice presidential scholar Joel Goldstein.

The break adds to uncertainty about what’s in store for the remainder of Trump’s term, particularly in the aftermath of the violence that engulfed Washington on Wednesday when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

A person close to Pence who was not authorized to speak publicly said that while Pence’s team expected Trump to be upset, his behavior was “a shock to all of us.” The person said it’s “really unclear” how the dynamic between the president and vice president will work going forward.

While some speculated Trump might step down at the last minute so Pence could issue a pardon to him, that's even less likely now, said Todd Belt, a presidential expert at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.

'This is our house': Lawmakers prepared to fight or be killed as Trump mob attacked US Capitol

The 25th Amendment

Calls have increased for Pence to replace Trump through the 25th Amendment, which includes a never-used mechanism for a vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to seize control from a president.

25th Amendment: Why it continues to be raised to remove Trump from power

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday said Pence should immediately invoke the amendment.

Schumer said he and Pelosi tried to call Pence Thursday morning. But after being kept on hold for 25 minutes, an aide told them Pence would not come to the phone, Schumer said.

"We have not yet heard back from the Vice President," they said in a joint statement Thursday night.

Pence's office did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) (D-CA) talks with Vice President Mike Pence during the joint session of Congress on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers affirmed President-elect Joe Biden&#39;s win.
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) (D-CA) talks with Vice President Mike Pence during the joint session of Congress on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Multiple media reports have said conversations about invoking the amendment have taken place among senior officials.

An administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday morning said the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment had not been brought to the vice president.

Trump had spent much of Tuesday afternoon in the Oval Office with Pence, trying to persuade his No. 2 to bend to his will. Trump and his allies also leaned on those close to Pence.

Pence had promised to thoroughly study the issue. Over the past two weeks, he put together a legal team, consulted with experts on congressional rules and thought about what the founding fathers intended.

Besides being a lawyer by training, Pence is a self-proclaimed student of history who has said he gets "chills" when he visits Independence Hall.

In the lengthy letter Pence released shortly before he began presiding over Congress’ counting of the electoral votes Wednesday, he referenced his reverence for the Constitution and said he was bound by his oath of office to uphold it.

Trump tweeted his disdain for Pence’s position as the supporters he had addressed at an earlier rally responded to Trump’s call to march to the Capitol.

“For Trump, Pence was there to be a loyal servant, as was everyone else,” Belt said.

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak, flanked by Karen Pence, US Vice President Mike Pence and US First Lady Melania Trump. during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020.
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak, flanked by Karen Pence, US Vice President Mike Pence and US First Lady Melania Trump. during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020.

'Courage,' his daughter tweeted

When rioters broke through the perimeter and rampaged the building, Pence, his wife and older daughter were whisked away to a secure location by the Secret Service.

Trump did not reach out to inquire about their safety, according to a person close to Pence. But he did hear from lawmakers asking him to call on the rioters to leave the Capitol – which he did in a tweet.

Pence’s daughter later issued what could be read as a rebuke of Trump.

“Courage,” Charlotte Pence Bond tweeted as she recirculated the end of her father’s letter of explanation, which concluded: “So Help Me God.”

'Hard to believe': Capitol Police security breakdown prompts calls for chief's resignation

After the Capitol was secured and lawmakers finished counting the votes, a stoic Pence announced his and Trump’s election defeat at 3:41 a.m.

Pence bowed his head and closed his eyes as the Senate chaplain, in a closing prayer, said the “quagmire of dysfunction that threatened our democracy” and led to a loss of lives and desecration of the Capitol has “reminded us that words matter.”

The C-SPAN camera recording the moment for history turned toward Pence, capturing a slight nod of his head, when the chaplain said God has “strengthened our resolve to protect and defend the Constitution.”

“Amen,” the devoutly Christian Pence softly said at the conclusion of the prayer.

An evangelical Christian: How the Bible helps Pence navigate his role as Trump's vice president

Doing 'his duty'

Since signing on as Trump’s running mate in 2016, Pence has tried to strike a balance between remaining loyal to Trump while not parroting his most divisive rhetoric and unfounded claims.

Pence did not support an unsuccessful lawsuit aimed at giving him the authority to decide which states’ Electoral College votes to count. But he “welcomed” the efforts of lawmakers to “use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence.”

Pence described his actions as making sure all “legal votes” are counted without acknowledging that states and courts have found no widespread irregularities in the election

Pence deserves credit for standing firm this week, said public affairs professor William Inboden, who worked for President George W. Bush. But merely upholding his oath of office when he did not have the power to act otherwise “should not be mistaken as a profile in courage or principle,” he added.

Pence must continue to do his duty, amid “Trump’s madness and demagoguery,” to try to hold the executive office of the president together for the next 13 days.

“After January 20,” Inboden said, “Pence will have ample time to reflect on the loyalty he showed to Trump for four years – and what it cost.”

Contributing: Ledyard King and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pence's break with Trump comes amid 25th Amendment talk, Capitol riots

Latest Stories

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police

    Four people died Wednesday on Capitol Hill as a crowd backing President Trump stormed and occupied the Capitol complex for several hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a federal Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two who were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.> UPDATE from D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee:> > \- More than 52 people arrested > \- 2 pipe bombs recovered > \- Cooler w/ long gun and molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/CDsEk5oqh3> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021> DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies. pic.twitter.com/qZyM850iRa> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's mob violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs and several unlawful pistols, plus a cooler containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails discovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds.More stories from theweek.com Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Late night hosts don't think the pro-Trump Capitol insurrection was very funny, tell jokes anyway

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China 'unaware' of any Afghan deportation of Chinese on spying charges

    China is unaware of the deportation of Chinese nationals from Afghanistan on spying charges, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, days after the head of Afghanistan's top intelligence agency spoke about their detention. The chief of Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) told parliament on Monday that he could confirm the arrest of people from a "Chinese network" but said he could not provide details due to the sensitivity of the case. India's Hindustan Times newspaper said at least 10 Chinese nationals linked to Beijing's spy agency had been detained in December in Kabul and later pardoned and deported.

  • Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl's killer

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court adjourned on Thursday without deciding whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 murder of a American journalist Daniel Pearl. The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody while his lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another court’s ruling last month that ordered his release. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week.

  • Trump says transition will be orderly, after violent mob breaches Capitol

    President Trump said there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

  • Breonna Taylor: Timeline of black deaths caused by police

    A look back at the killings of black Americans since the emergence of Black Lives Matter.

  • ‘We need you more than ever’: Senator Graham urges Trump officials to ‘stay on’ during Biden transition

    Senator and ally of the president describes pro-Trump rioters as ‘domestic terrorists’