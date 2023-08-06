'This angry rage came over me': Killer gets life without parole in Fayetteville motel slaying

With her family's grief echoing in a Cumberland County courtroom, the man who butchered Meoshia Corbett and left her battered body on a motel room floor four years ago was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday.

"She was a beautiful young girl with a bright future, and she didn't deserve what happened," Corbett's tormented mother, Jacqueline Gillespie, said in an emotional statement at Wednesday's hearing. As Gillespie struggled to speak on behalf of her slain child, other family members openly mourned in the gallery.

"My baby did not deserve this," she wept.

The autopsy report said the 26-year-old Corbett had been stabbed and sliced 102 times in an assault that left Room 136 at the Eastern Boulevard Travel Inn drenched in blood. The report documented 27 wounds to her head and neck alone, but virtually no part of the young mother's 100-pound frame was untouched by Phillip Little's blade that October night in 2019.

Little's plea to a charge of first-degree murder saved his life. The state was seeking the death penalty, and the facts of the case are so horrific, Senior Assistant District Attorney Rob Thompson said, a jury may have been convinced likewise.

"This is the most stab wounds I've seen in a case, and I've been doing this just short of 28 years," Thompson said soberly Thursday.

Meoshia Corbett, 26, was stabbed more than 100 times in a Travel Inn motel room in 2019. On Wednesday, her killer was sent to prison for the rest of his life.

More: Fayetteville man sentenced to 30 years for home invasion murder

Prison records show that at the time of the killing, the historically violent Little, now 49, had been out of prison just five months, having spent nine years behind bars for the kidnapping and assault of another woman he was dating. Among his other convictions was a second-degree rape attempt in 1991 and separate assaults in 1999 and 2008.

"All my charges has been over females. If you really look, it's been over females," Little told an investigator. "Females are my downfall. I guess I just fall in love with 'em. The wrong ones."

Story continues

In a tearful confession that seemed to spill out of him, in which he vacillated between remorse for what he'd done and his rotten luck with women, he said that after killing Corbett, he fled the motel to a nearby car wash he once work at and stole a customer's SUV.

But before making his escape, the killer showed an inkling of what the prosecutor called Little's "human side" when he handed a note to a carwash employee that would lead police to his girlfriend's brutalized body. The note contained a key to the motel room and a number to reach Corbett's mother.

The confession

The next bit of humanity Little showed, Thompson conceded, was when he gave a full confession to an investigator after he was captured two days later in Asheboro sleeping in the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Phillip Jerome Little

Meoshia Corbett, 26, was stabbed more than 100 times in a Travel Inn motel room in 2019. On Wednesday, her killer was sent to prison for the rest of his life.

"This angry rage came over me; about 15, 20 minutes," Little cried, as he dabbed at his face with tissue in a police interrogation room. "I ain't gonna lie, I think I stabbed her that long."

The two had argued, he said, and then, "We started fighting and next thing I know, I picked up the knife and I just started stabbing — all the way from the TV area to the bathroom.

"I flipped out. I blanked out. I couldn't remember nothing. ... After it was said and done, that's when I realized what I had did."

The autopsy report chronicles not only the more than two dozen head and neck wounds, but the pathologist counted another 31 stab wounds and lacerations to the chest, abdomen and sides, about 30 to the back, arms, legs and ankles and the balance littered throughout the body. The only place free of injury were the soles of Corbett's bare feet. The murder weapon, a 4-inch pocket knife, was still in her chest.

Before sentencing, Little's public defender, Shawn McManus, noted his client was remorseful. Little expressed the same in his confession.

"I gotta deal with the pain of that for the rest of my life, knowing I took somebody's life that I really loved," he had said,

When asked if he had any final questions before being booked for murder, Little shook his head no.

"Just tell her Mama, I'm sorry," he said.

But that apology was challenged by a sister's grief.

"That was my baby sister," Chaquita Hamm told the court, her agony palpable. "It just hurts that someone would do something like this. ... How can you have remorse when you stab someone so many times?"

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Phillip Little sentenced in the Fayetteville murder of Meoshia Corbett