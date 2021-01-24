Angry response to Hawaii Republican Party's defence of QAnon supporters from ridicule and its claims they are motivated by a 'deep love for America'

Joshua Zitser
qanon capitol
Trump supporter and QAnon follower Jake "The Q Shaman" Angeli attends a "Stop the Steal" rally . Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

  • Hawaii's Republican Party drew criticism for posting a series of tweets about the QAnon Conspiracy.

  • The tweets suggested that QAnon followers should not be mocked because their beliefs were driven by patriotism.

  • Followers of QAnon were involved with the insurrection at the US Capitol building.

Hawaii's Republican Party posted a series of tweets that appeared to defend followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The eight-part Twitter thread on Friday night, concluded with a call not to ridicule QAnon supporters.

The tweet read: "We should make it abundantly clear - the people who subscribed to the Q fiction, were largely motivated by a sincere and deep love for America. Patriotism and love of County should never be ridiculed."

In earlier tweets, Hawaii's GOP described the origins of the conspiracy theory that is thought to have fueled the deadly siege of the US Capitol building.

Read more: The right-wing conspiracy theories that fueled the Capitol siege are going to instigate more violence.

One tweet focused on the conspiracy theory's central belief that a 'deep state' engage in coordinated plots to undermine former President Donald Trump.

It read: "What is the truth? There are highly networked groups of people with specific agendas. Factions and individuals within Government do abuse power - Peter Strozk, Steele Dossier, James Comey, FISA courts, and on."

It continued: "Powerful people do engage in abusive or predatory behavior."

Another tweet said: "People who followed Q don't deserve mockery, the world is a complex place, there are bad actors, injustice, corruption."

The tweets drew criticism from people who felt the Hawaii Republican Party's were attempting to rationalize the disproven QAnon conspiracy theory.

Adherents of the conspiracy were on the front line of the insurrection on January 6.

A QAnon influencer - the 'Q Shaman' - played a highly visible role in the Capitol siege. He has since been arrested and charged with federal crimes.

Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot during the attempted coup, also appeared to be a supporter of QAnon.

Some of the conspiracy theory's adherents believed that storming the Capitol could trigger an event that would result in Trump overthrowing and executing anti-Trump elites.

Read the original article on Business Insider

