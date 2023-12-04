Angry taxpayers to confront Kingfisher school board about $5 million settlement of hazing case

KINGFISHER ― There's a growing outcry over a $5 million settlement of a football hazing lawsuit, and it's not just because the popular high school coach at the center of the federal case has been forced out.

Property owners in the Kingfisher school district are mad because they're being told their taxes will go up for three years to pay $3.75 million of the settlement. Estimates are the increase could be as much as 12%.

And they are questioning why there was no insurance to cover it.

"The citizens of our school district are ... affected by this settlement which the board understands and sadly had to do," the superintendent, David Glover, said last week.

"This was not something the board wanted to do, but had to do in this situation."

Also upset about the settlement are graduates of the high school and Coach Jeff Myers' defenders.

"That is so detrimental to such a good town without anything proven. It breaks my heart, and I'm glad I'm out of there," Jay Whipple, a 1994 graduate, said Friday.

The former football player moved two years ago from Kingfisher to Kingston.

In a Facebook post, he called the decision to settle absurd.

"This will only be a pin hole in the dam," he wrote. "It will open the door for every kid and parent in the country. You don’t think every kid is thinking if he gets 5 mil why shouldn’t I. This will not only ruin Kingfisher athletics but all athletics."

Others have raised the same concern. "To me settling opens Pandora’s box for more claims and more lawsuits!" one Kingfisher resident wrote in a Facebook post.

Another resident wrote she and her husband barely scrape by now and are constantly one financial mishap away from losing everything.

Citizens can make their complaints directly to the Kingfisher school board at its next meeting Monday night. A number have already signed up to speak. "Several of my friends ... are going to be there," Whipple said.

About the lawsuit

A former player, Mason Mecklenburg, sued Kingfisher Public Schools, the head coach and other coaches in 2021 after graduating. He called what he endured, particularly being whipped naked in the showers with wet knotted towels, as "almost torture."

Mason Mecklenburg

He also said he was sexually assaulted once in the locker room, being held down as an older player sat naked on his face.

A jury trial had been set to begin Tuesday in Oklahoma City federal court. His attorneys had planned to put on testimony from other former players about hazing they had suffered and about the coach-sanctioned fights in the locker room.

The attorneys had planned to show the jury a cellphone video of one such fight, a 2018 boxing match between two freshmen.

Myers, 56, was charged in October with child neglect. He was accused in the felony case of condoning, permitting or deliberately ignoring for years boxing and wrestling matches that took place in the locker room. He denies wrongdoing.

More: Exclusive: 'Fight Club' video key evidence in football hazing suit against Kingfisher

The matches were known as "The Ring" and were used by players to settle differences they had out on the field, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported in a court affidavit.

The superintendent disclosed to the the Kingfisher Times & Free Press last month that the lawsuit had been settled.

"Our attorneys just did not think we could win," he told the newspaper. "Due to factors beyond the administration’s control, this lawsuit was not covered by liability insurance. Our settlement decision was reached to protect the uninsured district from a potential loss the local taxpayers could not bear.”

The settlement calls for the school district to pay $1.25 million out of existing funds and put $3.75 million on the tax rolls.

U.S. District Charles Goodwin approved that payout plan Thursday.

Myers was suspended after being charged. Under the settlement, he will remain on suspension and never coach in Kingfisher again.

Also, the school district must implement a mandatory training program for five years. The program will address "how to identify, respond to, and prevent bullying, hazing, and sexual harassment."

The school district has already paid its outside attorneys around $1.4 million, the superintendent revealed last week.

Why is the board meeting?

The board voted 4-0 at a special meeting Nov. 13 to authorize its attorneys to settle the case. It is set to formally approve the settlement at its regular meeting Monday.

Many in Kingfisher are calling on social media for board members to reject the settlement. "It's not finalized ... YET," one posted on Facebook. What would happen next if board members did reject it is unclear.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be moved to the high school cafeteria because of the public interest.

How much more will property owners pay?

How much a taxpayer owes on court judgments typically depends on the value of the property. The first bill will not go out until late next year.

The Kingfisher school district has around 5,000 property owners, the county assessor's office said Friday.

If it could be split equally, each property owner would pay more than $250 a year for three years because of interest.

Why was the lawsuit not covered by insurance?

The lawsuit was not covered because the school district's insurer, the Oklahoma Schools Risk Management Trust, developed financial problems and decided to dissolve.

It stopped providing coverage as of July 1, 2021, and the school district did not buy so-called tail coverage before then.

"Just didn't see a reason to purchase it from a company that's going bankrupt," former superintendent Jason Sternberger said in a deposition for the lawsuit.

"We were offered in like April (2021) I think it was and had so much time to do that. And there was no knowledge of a pending litigation. Nothing on my radar that was going to come up," he said.

Tail coverage is the name for an extension of insurance. It is for incidents that happened during the time of a policy in case claims are made after the policy expired.

The grandfather of the suing former player has blamed the school district for the insurance lapse.

Randy Mecklenburg, a prominent attorney, told the Kingfisher newspaper that the school district stuck with Oklahoma Schools Risk Management Trust even though it was becoming more insolvent every year.

"The school could have had insurance like any prudent school would," he wrote in a letter to the editor.

The Kingfisher Times & Free Press published his letter on its front page Sunday.

He concluded his letter with a suggestion to take "taxpayers off the hook." He wrote the school board could simply pay all the judgment itself out of existing funds.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Kingfisher High School lawsuit settlement has angered taxpayers