Angry teen customer charged with manslaughter for Bronx auto repair shop gunfight

An unhappy teenage customer has been charged with the shooting death of a tow truck driver in a gun battle inside a Bronx auto repair shop, police said Wednesday.

Angel Medina, 18, was charged Tuesday with manslaughter, attempted murder and gun possession. He has been in police custody at the hospital recovering after being shot by the victim during the Aug. 17 clash.

The teen and victim John Vallejo, 32, shot each other in a confrontation inside First Choice Automotive on Randall Ave. near Bryant Ave. in Hunts Point, according to cops.

The teen had come into the shop with friends looking to pick up a black Mercedes E300 which had been in a crash. He was mad his repaired car hadn’t been washed yet and angry he had to pay a $1,000 deductible, according to shop manager Armando Lio.

“We told him, ‘Listen, we’re gonna wash your car so you can take it,’” Lio said. “And I guess he was on drugs or something...His eyes — it was like he had a demon in him. He was like, ‘Yo, I want my car right now.’”

After he was told about the deductible, Medina allegedly took out his gun and pointed it at a receptionist. That’s when Vallejo, an independent tow truck operator who sometimes works in the shop, pulled out a gun, workers said.

The duo exchanged gunfire.

Vallejo, struck in the upper body, died at Lincoln Hospital. Medina was intubated at the same hospital for gunshot wounds to his upper body and arm but is expected to survive.

Medina has one prior arrest, for driving without a license in March, authorities said. He lives about a mile from the auto body shop.

Vallejo was out on bail when he was killed following his arrest for a fatal June 30, 2020, hit-and run crash just three blocks away from the auto body shop.

Vallejo was accused of driving a Mercedes-Benz that T-boned a 2005 Chrysler Suburban on Manida St. near Oak Point Ave. The crash killed the Suburban driver, Edgardo Garcia, 56.

Vallejo eluded arrest until two months ago, when he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, aggravated unlicensed driving, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was later released on $25,000 bail.