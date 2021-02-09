Angry Tory rebels hit out at Government for blocking vote on 'genocide amendment'

Sir Iain Duncan Smith is leading the Tory revolt over the “genocide amendment” to the Trade Bill - PA

Furious Tory rebels have accused the Government of playing “arcane procedural games” that demean democracy in order to curb their revolt on allowing courts to determine genocide.

Conservative China hawks had hoped to vote in the Commons on Tuesday on their amendment to the Trade Bill, which aims to hand powers to English judges to rule on whether China’s abuse of its Uighur minority amounts to genocide.

It was due to be the second time the amendment was put to a division in the House, after 33 Tory MPs rebelled in order to support it last month. It has already been passed twice by the Lords.

However the Government has “bundled” the amendment with another proposal, thereby blocking MPs from voting on it as an individual proposition this afternoon.

The rebels are now plotting to fight on beyond Tuesday to try and pass the amendment. They are expected to liaise with peers to re-insert the amendment when the Bill returns to the Lords.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, accused ministers of resorting to parliamentary chicanery instead of allowing a fair vote.

“The Government has run out of arguments and is now using arcane procedural games which demean our democracy and the House of Commons. We should be allowed a straight vote,” he said.

He exhorted colleagues to vote against an alternative Government-backed amendment tabled by Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the Commons Justice Committee, that also deals with the issue of genocide.

Sir Bob’s proposal suggests allowing the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee and Lords International Relations and Defence Committee to make pronouncements on genocide, with the right to call for a debate in Parliament to which ministers must respond.

Both parliamentary committees have rejected the idea, however, citing concerns that their declarations would not have the legal weight and standing of a judicial judgement.

Sir Iain rallied other MPs to oppose it, saying: “Vote against Neill and let the Lords get us that vote.”

Bob Blackman, chairman of the all-party parliamentary group for Holocaust Memorial, highlighted how the nation last week remembered the atrocities of the Holocaust and reaffirmed its vow to stop another genocide happening ever again anywhere in the world.

He added: “Today was Parliament’s chance to make ‘never again’ a reality, yet instead the Government has chosen to deny a clear majority of the House of Commons a chance to vote. Genocide is not a game and ‘Global Britain’ should be above this political gamesmanship.”

Opposition MPs also weighed in to heap censure on ministers over the move. Chris Bryant, Labour chairman of the Committee on Standards, said: “It’s appalling that the Government has abused its power over the order paper to ban any vote in the Commons on the Genocide amendment from the Lords.”

He added: “I can only presume it knows it would lose but that shows scant regard for MPs, for parliament or for those facing genocide.”

The Telegraph revealed this week that the whips had been accused of resorting to “bullying” and “veiled threats” in an attempt to avoid an embarrassing Commons defeat over the issue.

Cabinet ministers also joined the effort to curtail the rebellion, with Dominic Raab ringing MPs over the weekend to urge them to support the Government.

One Tory MP commented: “The Foreign Secretary does not ring backbenchers at home on a Sunday afternoon unless the Government is really, really worried.”