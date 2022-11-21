Angry Wendy’s customer pulls gun on worker after not getting sauce, NC police say

An angry customer pulled a gun on a Wendy’s worker after he didn’t get sauce with his order in North Carolina, officials said.

The customer was in a Charlotte-area drive-thru on Nov. 17 when he noticed his order was missing sauce, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

“The man began arguing with the employee, pulled out a handgun, and threatened to shoot the employee,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

The fast-food worker then shut the drive-thru window and called for help, officials said.

Wendy’s didn’t immediately share additional information about the allegations with McClatchy News on Nov. 21.

Police said the incident happened on East Franklin Boulevard, roughly 20 miles west of Charlotte. At about 8 p.m., officers were called to a reported “dispute between a customer in a car at the drive-thru window and an employee at Wendy’s.”

The customer — a 35-year-old Gastonia resident — is accused of driving around the restaurant before officials found him in the parking lot. At the scene, officers reported finding a stolen gun in his pocket.

“The man was arrested and charged with communicating a threat and possessing a stolen handgun,” police wrote. “He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.”

Unhappy Wendy’s customer argues with staff, then shoots into restaurant, Texas cops say

Cold fries, wrong nuggets lead to fight at Wendy’s drive-thru, Arizona police say