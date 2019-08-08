Anguish and anger palpable at first of 31 funerals for victims of El Paso and Dayton massacres

Anguish and anger palpable at first of 31 funerals for victims of El Paso and Dayton massacres originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Sorrow and outrage overwhelmed mourners gathered in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to welcome home and bid farewell to a beloved school principal who was one of the 22 people killed while shopping at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The funeral Wednesday for 57-year-old Elsa Mendoza de la Mora was the first for the victims slain in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, that occurred on consecutive days over the weekend and sent shock waves across the United States and Mexico, prompting new calls for action to stop gun violence.

"Personally, I am very outraged because this is unfair for her and for the other people that died. They did not deserve this," Alma Vargas Marquez told Telemundo TV network outside the funeral home where her cousin Mendoza de la Mora's funeral occurred.

Mendoza de la Mora's body arrived in Ciudad Juarez in a black Cadillac hearse that was escorted by motorcycle police on the 7-mile journey across the southern border from El Paso.

PHOTO: Tearful mourners hug outside a funeral home as they arrive to attend a wake for Elsa Mendoza, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, in Juarez, Mexico, Aug. 7, 2019. (Christian Chavez/AP Photo) More

Marquez and other mourners were already gathered outside the funeral home when the hearse pulled up and pallbearers dressed in black suits carried a gray casket bearing the body of Mendoza de la Mora inside.

Another cousin of the slain woman, Ruth Vargas Marquez, said she wishes the deaths of the 31 people killed in both massacres will finally be a "call to consciousness."

"This is the moment that we leave behind hatred, racism, fear and do things differently and unite," Ruth Vargas Marquez told Telemundo. "I think the message of Elsa is to keep loving each other and make things different."

Mendoza de la Mora was a mother of two children and a special education teacher and principal of the Rafael Veloz Elementary School in Ciudad Juarez, relatives said. Her husband, Antonio de la Mora, described her as "the most wonderful of women" in a Facebook post.

(MORE: Victims of the Dayton and El Paso shooting remembered: 'I'm just speechless')

She was inside the Walmart shopping when alleged gunman Patrick Crusius, 21, walked through the front door about 10:30 a.m. Saturday firing an AK-47-style rifle, investigators said. Her husband and son were waiting for her in a car in the parking lot when the gunfire erupted, authorities and relatives told reporters.

On Thursday afternoon, another funeral was held in Ciudad Juarez for Ivan Manzano, the 41-year-old father of two who was also killed in the mass shooting in El Paso. Manzano was the owner of a business that supplies orthopedic implants.

Among the mourners at Manzano's funeral was U.S. presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, a former Democratic congressman from El Paso. O'Rourke told reporters he was invited to the funeral by Manzano's family.

PHOTO: The hearse carrying the body of elementary school teacher Elsa Mendoza, who was killed during the shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso last Saturday, is seen after crossing the U.S. border to take her to a funeral parlor in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Carlos Sanchez/Reuters) More

O'Rourke said he crossed the border not only to express his condolences to Manzano's family but "to remind the world that we are a binational community."

"The only way to truly demonstrate how closely knit these communities are is for me to walk over and be with those who have suffered and to give my condolences to the people of Juarez in Ciudad Juarez," O'Rourke told reporters outside the funeral chapel. "This feels like the right thing to do and it feels very much like what we've always done in this binational community. So, I'm grateful that I get the chance to do that."

Before attending funeral service in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, for El Paso mass shooting victim, Beto O'Rourke tells @ABC: "The only way to truly demonstrate how closely knit these communities are is for me to walk over and be with those who have suffered." https://t.co/OkdHbg1GPR pic.twitter.com/8AWoHmQ47R — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 8, 2019