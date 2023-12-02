Anh-Dao Lee joins Genesis Primary Care

ZANESVILLE − Dr. Anh-Dao Lee has joined Genesis Primary Care, specializing in family medicine.

Dr. Anh-Dao Lee

She earned a bachelor's degree in biology at Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, West Virginia, and her doctor of medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens. Lee completed a residency in family medicine at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

She is a member of the American Medical Association and American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.

Lee’s office is located at Genesis Primary Care, 1210 Ashland Ave. Make an appointment by calling 740-454-0370.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Lee joins Genesis Primary Care